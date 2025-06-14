European Commission ‘backsliding’ on the area of workers’ rights

EUROPEAN Commission plans to create a two-tier labour market have been slammed by Sinn Féin MEP for Ireland South, Kathleen Funchion.

The new initiative, launched by the European Commission, seeks to offer exemptions in the area of workers’ rights to SME (small to medium enterprise) start-ups.

‘Unfortunately, this is a smoke and mirrors initiative designed to enable backsliding on some of the strong labour laws,’ MEP Funchion said.

She said that the ‘standards of workers’ rights must be protected and enhanced, regardless of if a company is starting up, scaling up, or already making millions or billions in profits.’

‘I will be sending an urgent question to the European Commission seeking clarity on which rules they seek to renege on.’