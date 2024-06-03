Second visit to West Cork For Labour leader, Ivana

LABOUR leader Ivana Bacik visited West Cork on Monday evening, canvassing with local election candidate Evie Nevin.

The visit focused on critical issues affecting the community.

Ivana and Evie met with representatives from Clean Water Clonakilty to discuss the sewage problem in the green area of Shannonvale. The site has been plagued by septic tank and effluent overflow issues for two decades, causing deep frustration among local residents.

Ivana expressed her commitment to addressing the unacceptable situation, saying: ‘I was glad to have the opportunity today, on the invitation of our great local candidate Evie Nevin, to meet with Shannonvale residents and see the site first hand. Evie has actively engaged with residents, and together, we will follow up at both national and local levels to require Uisce Eireann to take urgent action.’

Evie Nevin, thrilled to have Ivana’s support, stated: ‘I was thrilled to have Ivana down in West Cork for a second time. Meeting with Shannonvale residents and the people of Clonakilty ahead of the election next week has left us feeling positive. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves post-election day when the real work begins.’