Seanie Cahalane’s reign as Haven boss off to winning start

Castlehaven 1-12

Douglas 2-7

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THE Seanie Cahalane managerial reign is up and running following Castlehaven’s two-point victory over Douglas in the McCarthy Insurance Group Division 1 county football league at Moneyvollahane on Saturday.

Having replaced James McCarthy, Cahalane oversaw his club’s first league win of the season in their campaign-opener.

Leading 1-5 to 1-2 at the break, amid windy conditions and on a heavy pitch, the reigning Cork and Munster senior champions shrugged off the concession of two soft goals to overcome a city side now coached by Paul Holland.

Considering how little preparation Castlehaven had completed, winning a tight game represented a decent day’s work for the new man in the hot-seat.

‘We were in a bit of unknown territory coming into today,’ Cahalane told The Southern Star.

‘We had very little done because we ran into 2024 with the All-Ireland semi-final and that was only eight weeks ago. We gave the lads a good break and we were away on a team holiday as well. From a training perspective, we were limited enough so to come away with a win, we are absolutely delighted.’

Mark Collins (two frees), Kevin O’Donovan and Conor O’Driscoll scores plus 1-1 from a lively Michael Hurley saw the Haven change ends three points ahead. Kevin Shanahan and Ciarán Joyce were on target for a Douglas team in which the former also netted a fortuitous goal from long range.

The visitors defended competently all afternoon and were the better side in the third quarter. Another fortunate Douglas goal, Brian Hartnett capitalising on a Darragh Cahalane parry, and a pair of Ciarán Joyce points made it 2-4 to 1-5.

Castlehaven responded with Conor O’Driscoll denied a certain goal by Douglas goalkeeper Cian O’Leary’s quick reflexes.

Increasing the tempo, the Haven moved level, 1-9 to 2-6, thanks to O’Driscoll, Cathal Maguire (two) and Mark Collins (free) scores that were answered by a pair of Alan O’Hare efforts. It was the home team that moved up the gears in the closing stages however, Liam O’Mahony and Michael Hurley edging their team two in front courtesy of hard-earned scores.

In injury-time, Niall Hartnett kicked over Douglas’ final point to leave the bare minimum between the sides. Sean Browne split the posts at the opposite end soon after. A win, a hard-earned one at that, for the Haven and their new manager represented the ideal possible start to their 2024 campaign.

Our Star: Michael Hurley’s 1-2 and work-rate ensured Seanie Cahalane made a winning start as Haven boss.

Scorers

Castlehaven: M Hurley 1-2; M Collins 0-3 (3f); C O’Driscoll, C Maguire 0-2 each; K O’Donovan, L O’Mahony, S Browne 0-1 each.

Douglas: K Shanahan 1-1; B Hartnett 1-0; C Joyce 0-3 (1f); A O’Hare 0-2 (1f); N Hartnett 0-1.

Castlehaven: D Cahalane; J O’Regan, R Walsh, J Bohane; T O’Mahony, C O’Sullivan, D Whelton; M Collins, A Whelton; S Browne, C Maguire, J O’Driscoll; K O’Donovan, C O’Driscoll, M Hurley.

Subs: L O’Mahony for K O’Donovan (37), C O’Sullivan for D Cahalane (39), S O’Connell for J O’Driscoll (47), S Walsh for J Bohane (57), T Collins for J O’Regan (62).

Douglas: C O’Leary; N Walsh, C Kenny, D Murphy; B Lynch, C Kingston, D Ward; K Shanahan, B Hartnett; D Kelly, N Hartnett, E Nash; C O’Keefe, A Cantwell, C Joyce.

Subs: A O’Hare for C O’Keefe (ht), J Burke for N Walsh (36), D Harte for D Kelly (39), S Aherne for D Ward (45).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).