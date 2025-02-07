Sean McEntee lands late winning point for Valley Rovers

Valley Rovers 1-12

Carrigaline 1-11

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

VALLEY Rovers’ late surge saw off Carrigaline in the South East U21A football championship in Brinny on Saturday.

Carrigaline’s Ciarán Kearney landed his second two-point score to put his side ahead down the home stretch. However, Valley Rovers levelled proceedings as the game entered injury-time thanks to a Sam Browne point, but the final act of the drama came from the boot of the impressive Sean McEntee as he sent over the winning point.

Played in what were not ideal conditions, this game opened with Carrigaline taking an early lead with two two-point scores from Ryan Delaney and Ciaran Kearney, as Sean McEntee replied with an early free.

By the 11th minute, Valleys’ Evan O’Shea had hit the back of the net, before the next piece of action had O’Shea setting up McEntee for a point. While a Delaney free levelled the game at 1-2 to 0-5 on 18 minutes, McEntee had three scores in quick succession to give the home side breathing space.

Approaching the short whistle, Kieran Crotty and the hard-working Delaney had a point apiece to leave only a point between the teams at the break, 1-5 to 0-7.

Two early points in the second half from Evan O’Shea and Cian Johnson looked like giving an early advantage to Valleys but a Ciarán Crotty point followed by a goal from the same player on 41 minutes had Carrigaline in front. The lead did not last long as McEntee fired over on 43 minutes to level the tie at 1-8 apiece.

Two scores entering the last ten minutes from McEntee and Adam Casey put Valleys back out in front and McEntee almost finished the tie as he danced through the Carrigaline defence, only for Peter Laverty to provide a sensational block.

Ryan Delaney struck for a point on 53 minutes, before a two-point score from Kearney gave Carrigaline a one-point lead.

Determined to take the points, Sam Browne and the majestic McEntee struck for late points to blunt any possibility of a Carrigaline win.

Scorers

Valley Rovers: S McEntee 0-7 (1f); E O Shea 1-1; C Johnson, A Casey, S Browne 0-1 each.

Carrigaline: R Delaney 0-5 (2p, 1f); C Crotty 1-2; C Kearney 0-4 (2p).

Valley Rovers: L Dineen; N Daly, C O’Sullivan, T McGrath; L Casey, C Johnson, B Lordan; O McCarthy, J O’Leary; S Browne, S McEntee, C Murphy, A Casey, E O’Shea, Shane Ryan.

Carrigaline: C Laverty; E Murphy, P Laverty, B Murphy; R Kenneally, T Foley, K McNulty; R Delaney, O O’Connell; S Horan, D Sutton, C Ryan; C Crotty, C Kearney, T Vaughan.

Subs: J Connolly for S Horan (40), D Mulchinock for C Ryan (53), A Crowley for T Vaughan (55).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).