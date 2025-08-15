Clonakilty Golf Club tees up for first ever open week this August

Clonakilty Golf Club is set to host its inaugural Open Week, running from August 11th to August 16th. Nestled in the scenic surrounds of the Lisselan Estate, the club will throw open its fairways to visiting golfers from across the region for a week-long programme of inclusive, competitive and family-friendly golf.

This wonderful piece of land, owned and developed by Colette Twomey, of Clonakilty Black Pudding, is a golfing gem. With events tailored for gents, ladies, juniors, and seniors, Clonakilty Golf Club’s Open Week will offer something for every golfer, from experienced low-handicappers to those simply looking for a fun and social day on the course.

The schedule will kick off on Monday with the South Munster gents over 60’s open singles competition, followed by a ladies three-person team event on Tuesday. Wednesday will see the spotlight turn to the next generation with a juniors juveniles open day, while Thursday will return to competitive action with a gents open singles. Friday will feature a two-person team event, setting the stage for the grand finale on Saturday.

And what finale it promises to be. On Saturday August 16th, the Clonakilty Golf Club will host its first-ever family classic open golf tournament. This will be a unique event that stands out as the only competition of its kind in West Cork.

For club captain, Paul Crosbie, the event is far more than just a fixture in the open week schedule. It is a tribute to his late father, George Crosbie, whose love of golf and service to Irish media left a lasting legacy.

‘My father, George, was a director at The Examiner newspaper,’ Paul explains, ‘but beyond the paper, he was a serious amateur golfer. He represented Ireland in the late 1940s and ’50s, and though he never captured the Irish Amateur Open – losing out three times in the final, twice to the legendary Joe Carr – he was still regarded as one of the finest players of his era.’

George Crosbie’s golfing achievements were impressive by any standard. A five-time Cork Scratch Cup winner and respected figure within Irish golf circles, wrote the book on his clubmate Jimmy Bruen, The Bruen Loop, and later served as non-playing captain of the Irish amateur team during the 1988-1990 seasons. That team, notably, included future Ryder Cup stars Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, and Paul McGinley – names that would go on to define a golden generation in Irish golf. ‘The talent must have skipped a generation,’ Paul jokes, ‘but I’ve always admired the passion and pride Dad had in both his sport and his family.’

That passion became the inspiration for what is now the club’s signature Open Week event.

‘In 2009, when Dad passed away over the August Bank Holiday weekend, we were all gathered at his home in Kinsale. It was a tough time emotionally, and we found ourselves waiting around to make arrangements. Rather than sitting idle, we thought: what would George want us to do right now? The answer was simple – he’d want us out on the course.’ That impromptu round at Kinsale Golf Club became the start of a tradition. Each year since, the Crosbie family and close friends have gathered for a relaxed and joyful family scramble, playing in George’s memory. It didn’t take long before the event took on a deeper meaning, helped by the revival of an old piece of golfing history.

‘We brought back the old ‘Examiner Cup’, a trophy from the 1980s that was once played for by Munster clubs. My brother Alan – a previous CEO of The Examiner – restored the trophy, and we began playing for it annually within the family.’ Now, with Paul serving as Club Captain and having returned to West Cork after 23 years in Dublin, he felt it was time to share the event with the wider community.

‘This year, we’ve decided to open up the Examiner Cup as a perpetual trophy at Clonakilty Golf Club. It’s a celebration of family and golf – all in one. We’re inviting families from across West Cork and beyond to come together and compete in a fun, inclusive way. Yes, there’ll be bragging rights at stake, but more importantly, it’s about enjoying the game with the people who matter most.’

Played over 14 holes in a three-person scramble format, the Family Classic will crown the inaugural winners of the Examiner Perpetual Cup, and inscribe their names into what promises to become a cherished tradition in the local golfing calendar. Set against the backdrop of the stunning Lisselan Estate, the event will reflect everything that’s special about Clonakilty Golf Club: strong community ties, a warm welcome, and a passion for the game passed down through generations.

The week will conclude with an evening of celebration on Saturday at Shanley’s Bar, Clonakilty from 7.30pm, with finger food, and prizegiving. All members, visitors, competitors and friends of the club are warmly invited to join what promises to be a fantastic evening of golf, camaraderie and West Cork hospitality. As a special treat, the wonderful musician Niamh Kavanagh will be performing live from 10pm onwards. The Clonakilty Golf Club’s Open Week is already generating strong interest, with tee-times filling up quickly. Full event details and entry information are available via the club’s website at www.clonakiltygolfclub.ie. Bookings can also be made directly through the BRS system, or by phoning the clubhouse on 023-8833552 during opening hours.

Whether you’re competing for silverware or simply soaking up the friendly atmosphere, Clonakilty Golf Club’s 2025 Open Week promises to be a highlight on the West Cork sporting calendar.