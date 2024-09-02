School bus frustration returns with new term

WITH schools returning this week, the recurring issue of insufficient school bus places is again frustrating parents and students.

In Bandon, 22 primary school students attending Scoil Naomh Seosamh in Laragh, just outside the town, are without bus tickets and are hoping the provision of a bigger bus will solve their problem.

They are concessionary bus tickets holders, which means that they can avail of school bus tickets, but only if there is space available on a bus, because they are not attending their nearest school.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said the contractors who operate the bus service have suggested using a bigger bus, but it will be up to the Department of Education to sanction the move. ‘Surely we should be encouraging parents to use public transport to school and particularly at this school, as there had been safety concerns for young children due to increased traffic there,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘It seems to me that a large part of the solution is to reduce the amount of vehicles at the school gate, and that’s a safety benefit.’

Cork South West TD Michael Collins (Ind Ire) said the situation has been very confusing for parents as some children received tickets last year but not this year. He added that the bus operator has proposed upgrading the current 33-seater bus to a 50-seater bus.

‘This change would ensure that all children currently waiting for seats will be accommodated. This matter is urgent,’ said Deputy Collins, who has written to Minister for Education Norma Foley on this issue.

Meanwhile, in Bantry, parents continue to seek a bus service from the town to Schull to cater for 31 students attending the Community College there.

They say they are being forced into a twice-daily commute because the Department of Education will not sanction a bus for these students. Parents have pointed out that it is not environmentally acceptable to have 20 or more cars on the road from Bantry to Schull, twice a day, Monday to Friday. Despite protests, no resolution has been found.

Deputy Collins said the lack of response from the Minister’s office on this matter demonstrates a disregard for the needs of the people of Bantry and also Bandon.

There was good news, though, for 12 secondary school students from the Ardfield area who attend Mount Saint Michael Secondary School in Rosscarbery, after a second bus was sanctioned by the Department of Education.

Parent Helen Gough joined others to campaign for the extra bus, after spending the last academic year travelling back and forth, twice daily, five days a week, with her two children.

‘It’s just a relief to have this finally sorted and not to be heading into another year driving 50km a day back and forth to Rosscarbery,’ said Helen, who had made the case last year for her two children under the temporary alleviation measure (TAM), which was implemented by Minister Foley.

Meanwhile, 12 students from Timoleague who were forced to travel as far as Argideen to get a school bus to Bandon, will now be collected at Timoleague Abbey.

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) said parents had been forced during the last term to drive them there to get collected.

‘Thankfully, we have resolved it and now the students can get the bus from Timoleague Abbey which is great for the parents and students alike.’

He also called for an urgent solution for the 22 students attending Scoil Naomh Seosamh in Laragh.