Saoirse hails Rebels’ fast start to campaign

Cork 2-10

Waterford 0-8

BY KEVIN EGAN

SAOIRSE McCarthy has started the new season like she finished the last – the Courcey Rovers star was in top form as Cork began their Very Camogie League Division 1A campaign with an opening weekend win.

The three-time All-Star was named player of the match after the Rebels got their 2025 campaign up and running with an eight-point win against Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Newcestown’s Ciara O’Sullivan and dual star Hannah Looney scored first-half goals that powered Cork into a 2-7 to 0-2 half-time lead, leaving Waterford facing an uphill battle in the second period. While the Déise did rally somewhat in the second half, Cork were never in danger of relinquishing their lead.

‘You never really know what stage you are at,’ McCarthy said afterwards.

‘It is just about sticking to your principles and trying new bodies on the field. Everyone showed up today. You had two girls in Kate Wall and Ciara O’Sullivan who are coming back into the panel and they more than showed their worth, so I think it was brilliant to get the win and get the season started off.’

While the talk later in the season will centre around Cork trying to win their third All-Ireland title in a row, right now Ger Manley’s side is hoping to win a first Division 1A title in 12 years and they got out to the perfect start

The Rebels raced out of the blocks and into a 1-2 to no score lead inside the opening ten minutes.

Hannah Looney teed up Ciara O’Sullivan to fire home Cork’s first goal from an acute angle. Beth Carton did fire over two quickfire points for Waterford but from there, Cork took control, scoring 1-5 without reply to take a commanding 11-point lead to the dressing room.

Sorcha McCartan fired over a pair of points while Clodagh Finn, O’Sullivan and Kate Wall all tagged on further scores. The second goal arrived when Looney managed to bundle the sliotar over the line, after good work by Orlaith Cahalane, as Cork enjoyed a stellar first half at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Playing at the home of Gaelic games in Cork is something Saoirse McCarthy and her cohorts appreciate.

‘It is brilliant and having the families and little kids around after the game. It’s brilliant to get out in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it’s where we belong. (County grounds are) where we should be playing week-in and week-out all over the country,’

Waterford rallied at the start of the second half as Carton, Niamh Rockett and Lorraine Bray all troubled the scoreboard but Cork were able to keep them at arm’s length.

McCartan proved lively in front of the posts as Cork came through despite only registering three points in the second half. But the heavy lifting was all done in the first half, as Cork began their season on the front foot.

Next up for Cork is an away trip to Dublin this Saturday for a clash with the Dubs, who drew with defending league champions Tipperary, 1-10 to 2-7.

Scorers

Cork: S McCartan 0-5 (3f); C O’Sullivan 1-1; H Looney 1-0; S McCarthy 0-2; K Wall, C Finn 0-1 each.

Waterford: L Bray, E O’Neill (2f), B Carton (1f), N Rockett 0-2 each.

Cork: Amy Lee; Meabh Murphy, Libby Coppinger, Pamela Mackey; Izzy O’Regan, Laura Hayes, Hannah Looney; Aoife Healy, Ashling Thompson; Ciara O’Sullivan, Katie Wall, Saoirse McCarthy; Clodagh Finn, Sorcha McCartan, Orlaith Cahalane.

Subs: Ava Fitzgerald for A Thompson (48), Meadhbh Ring for A Healy (50), Clare Mullins for C Finn (52), Rachel Harty for K Wall (56), Millie Condon for C O’Sullivan (59).

Waterford: N Murphy; R Walsh, K Corbett Barry, A McNulty; B Bowdren, L Bray (Capt), K Lynch; T Power, E O’Neill; B Carton, M O’Brien, O Hickey; A Flynn, N Rockett, M Gostl.

Subs: I Heffernan for K Lynch, M Comerford for M O’Brien (both 50).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).