Same two parties, but one new TD, after six counts

SEASONED political pundits would always put their money on the status quo being maintained in Cork North West with Fianna Fail winning two seats and Fine Gael one.

And even with the retirement of outgoing TD Michael Creed, they would be right – except this time around, there were some interesting additions to the constituency, who could have a future say.

The success of Sinn Féin’s Nicole Ryan who secured 5,452 first preference votes in her first outing, shows that the party could be a serious contender next time around and it’s certainly a warning shot to the two big parties.

It was well into the early hours of Sunday morning at the Mallow GAA complex before the last remaining die-hard supporters of all three successful candidates got the news they waited hours to hear.

There were tricolours at one camp, while streamers and party poppers brought a much-needed dose of colour and vibrancy to another corner of this vast and almost empty sports hall at this stage.

It was third time lucky for Fine Gael’s John Paul O’Shea, the new face in Cork North West. The former county mayor and current party leader in the Council chamber previously ran as an Independent in 2016 before switching to Fine Gael and running in the last general election in 2020. He has kept the party seat, vacated by Michael Creed, who did not stand in this election. Creed’s first cousin and namesake, Cllr Michael Creed ran, but was unsuccessful. He received a healthy 7,321 first-preference votes, but came up short in the last count.

There was disappointment for Aontú’s Becky Kealy, running in her second general election. She secured 3,364 first preference votes, but was eliminated on the fourth count.

There was no surprise really that Fianna Fáil’s Aindrias Moynihan topped the poll, having received 8,047 first preference votes – he was elected on the sixth count with 10,094 votes, without reaching the quota.

However, his first preference votes were down from 9,628 in 2020, but this could be attributed to the fact that Ballincollig, which was always a voting stronghold for him, was moved into Cork North Central as part of constituency changes in 2023.

‘I’m just over the moon and thrilled to bits to have been elected and to top the poll. I’m so relieved and humbled to have gotten the support of so many people and to carry their voices into the next Dáil,’ said newly-elected TD Aindrias, who was almost lost for words following his election to Cork North West for an impressive third time.

‘The campaign went well and I was so lucky to have such a strong team who were out there day and night, rain or snow. It’s two seats for Fianna Fáil, driven by people’s votes.’

His running mate Michael Moynihan – no relation – received 7,678 votes and by the sixth count had amassed 9,057 votes which were enough for him to take the third seat, after O’Shea.

Over at the far end of the hall, John Paul O’Shea’s energised team of supporters, complete with bright blue banners – with the slogan ‘John Paul For the Dáil’ ¬– were in jubilant form following his election.

‘It’s been a long day but a very good day and I’m thrilled to be elected and bring back a seat in Cork North West for Fine Gael. It’s been a great campaign of over nine weeks,’ said John Paul.

‘This is my third time running for the Dáil and I’m so delighted that today the figures came out right and I’m delighted to be their representative in the 34th Dáil. It’s a great result for Fine Gael and I’m looking forward to taking my place with Simon Harris next week.’