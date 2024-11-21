‘Run to final highlights huge talent in Beara’

QUALIFYING for the Cork U21A football final is a huge boost for football in the western division, says Beara boss Andrew Fitzgerald.

After beating Valley Rovers in a semi-final that needed extra time, Beara will now meet either Bishopstown, Ballinora or Aghada in the final; it’s the first time since 2006 the division has qualified for the county U21A football decider.

‘You have to be optimistic. To get to the final is a big achievement for us,’ Fitzgerald said.

‘The huge effort that the lads put in but especially the people behind the scenes like our chairman Mike Murphy and Joey Blake and those lads; the effort that they put in can make opportunities available for players.

‘It’s a tough ask for lads in college and they’re a long way away from the Beara peninsula. This is a reward for them and it will be a big day for them. We’re just looking forward to it more than anything.’

The semi-final against Valleys saw Beara triumph by three points after extra time – it took a huge effort to get across the finish line.

‘Everyone who was at the game must be trying to get the blood pressure down after that! That came could have gone either way so we were happy to come out on the right side of it,’ Fitzgerald said.

‘It turned into a bit of a lotto in extra time; we were lucky to have a strong panel and were able to bring in fresh legs – that probably got us over the line. We couldn’t have got a better test than that.’

Given the Beara senior team has pulled out of the county championship for two years in a row, hopefully the success of the U21s can spark football in the division again and drive Beara football forward.

‘I have been involved with the Beara senior team in the last few years. It’s disappointing we haven’t fielded in recent seasons, but the fact that this U21 team is coming and there is so much talent available, it really sets it up nicely for the future. The hope is that clubs can come together and the support will be there to put out a team in the county senior championship,’ Fitzgerald added.