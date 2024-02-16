Rossas rising star Éabha O’Donovan hits 1-4 as Cork minors off to winning start in Munster

WEST Cork was well represented on the Cork minor, U16A and U16B panels that got their 2024 Munster LGFA championship campaigns off to winning starts last weekend.

Saturday’s trip to Miltown Malbay saw the Cork minors face off against Clare in the opening round of the provincial competition. There is plenty of West Cork interest in this year’s Cork minor inter-county set-up. Hannah Sheehy (Castlehaven), Kate Carey, Leah Carey, Maebh Collins (all Ilen Rovers), Catherine Murphy, Maisie O’Callaghan (both Kinsale), Allie Tobin, Éabha O’Donovan (both O’Donovan Rossa) and Amy McKennedy (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) will line out for Cork this year. Michael Patwell (Clonakilty) is a coach and Josephine Carey (Ilen Rovers) a FLO in manager Jamie Cronin’s backroom team.

The Rebels got off to a blistering start and utilised a gale wind to lead 4-5 to 3-2 at the break. Scoring a fifth goal immediately after the restart helped Cork build an unassailable lead. Despite a spirited Clare comeback, Cork ran out worthy 5-6 to 3-6 winners. O’Donovan Rossa’s Éabha O'Donovan was Cork’s top scorer with 1-4 (2f). The Rebels other scores were provided by Amy Sheppard (1-1), Ilen Rovers’ Kate Carey (1-1), Órlaith Cremin (1-0) and Ilen Rovers’ Maebh Collins 1-0 (penalty). Next up for the Cork minors is a second-round provincial clash against Kerry on Saturday (venue to be confirmed).

***

The Cork U16A and U16B squads get their respective Munster LGFA championships underway on Sunday. A double-header against Waterford took place in the Ardmore GAA grounds where both of the Rebel teams enjoyed winning starts.

The 2024 Cork U16A panel is managed by Denis Mulvihill (Valley Rovers) and includes coach Brian Cotter (Bandon) and FLO Patricia Carey (Ilen Rovers) amongst the county’s management team.

Clodagh Barry, Evelyn McCarthy (both Bandon), Saorla Carey, Carla O’Regan (both Ilen Rovers), Lily Collins, Áine Kearney, Anna Kelleher, Caoimhe O’Donnell (all Kinsale), Ellen Connolly (Castlehaven), Róisín Duggan (Clonakilty), Caoimhe Foley (Courcey Rovers), Heather McCarthy (Dohenys) and Katie Murphy (Rosscarbery) are included in Denis Mulvihill’s panel for the coming year.

Leading 1-9 to 0-1 at the break, Cork did enough to see off a dogged Waterford and register a 1-12 to 0-7 win. Mourneabbey’s Laura Walsh top-scored with 1-6 on an afternoon Castlehaven’s Ellen Connolly (0-2), Ilen Rovers’ Carla O’Regan (0-2, 0-1 free), Ballincollig’s Sarah O’Connor (0-1) and Courcey Rovers’ Caoimhe Foley (0-1) completed the winners’ total.

The Cork U16 B’s Munster LGFA Sharon O’Keeffe Memorial competition began with a narrow 0-11 to 1-6 success in Ardmore. Down 1-3 to 0-4 at the break, Cork used the elements to their advantage in the second period. Autumn Devereux (0-2), Mourneabbey’s Sarah Finnegan (0-2), Douglas’ Julie O’Reilly (0-2), Éire Óg’s Erin Healy (0-2), Naomh Abán’s Róisín Ní Liatháin (0-2) and Courcey Rovers’ Katie Crowley (0-1) were on target. Fr Terry O’Brien (Kilmacabea) is one of this season’s Cork U16B selectors with Aislinn Santry (Rosscarbery), Emma Burchill (Castlehaven), Hannah Deasy (Kinsale) and Katie Crowley (Courcey Rovers) on the panel. The Cork U16A and U16Bs host Clare in the second round of provincial action in Banteer on Sunday.