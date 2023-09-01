Ross on the back foot, but Dohenys and Ibane Ladies enjoy ideal starts

DOHENYS, O’Donovan Rossa and Ibane Ladies produced the West Cork region’s standout performances in the latest round of Cork LGFA county championship fixtures.

Last year’s Cork and Munster LGFA JAFC champions Naomh Abán got their intermediate campaign off to a winning start at the expense of Rosscarbery Ladies on Saturday. Two clubs packed with attacking talent served up an entertaining match with the Ballyvourney club leading 0-7 to 0-2 at the break.

A Sandra O’Donoghue goal brought Ross to within two points of their opponents immediately after the resumption. That was Naomh Abán’s cue to move up through the gears, scoring 1-1 from two penalties, and adding a brace of goals in as many minutes to run out convincing 3-10 to 1-4 winners.

Naomh Abán’s scores were provided by Aoife Creedon, Allanagh Hoare (1-0 each), Eimear Murphy, Amy McDonagh, Gráinne Lucey, Grace Murphy, Roise Corkery and Joanne Kelly. Rosscarbery’s scores came via Sandra O’Donoghue (1-2), Maeve Kingston and Kelianne French (0-1 each). Rosscarbery conclude their three-team Group 1 series with a must-win home tie against Araglen Desmonds Buí next Sunday.

In Group 2 of the intermediate grade, Valley Rovers lost heavily away to one of this year’s championship favourites, Glanmire, last Sunday. The Pike, Sallybrook was the venue for an encounter where Glanmire reaffirmed their title credentials. Valley’s host Abhainn Dalla next Sunday.

There was no Cork LGFA senior championship action last weekend but Kinsale are back in action on Sunday, travelling to Ovens for a meeting with in-form Éire Óg.

West Cork LGFA’s other senior representatives, Castlehaven and Clonakilty, are not scheduled for county championship action until the weekend after next. Clon travel to Inch Rovers on September 10th, a day before Castlehaven take on county champions Mourneabbey in what should be a terrific encounter.

***

A match report detailing O’Donovan Rossa’s impressive Cork LGFA JAFC victory over fellow West Cork club Bantry Blues is detailed on page 4 in this week’s edition.

In the same junior A grade, Dohenys began their campaign with a trip to old rivals Douglas last Sunday. A cracking encounter saw the West Cork side lead 1-7 to 1-2 at the break. A quick scoring burst immediately after the break helped Dohenys run out convincing 2-14 to 2-5 winners.

Cork senior Melissa Duggan contributed 1-5 and Ruth Collins added 1-4 for the Dunmanway side. Mairead Crowley, Michelle Murphy and Ava O’Donovan were also on Dohenys’ scoresheet. Despite the loss, Katelyn Holland, Anna Murphy (1-0 each), Caoimhe Russell (0-3) and Ella McCarthy (0-2) were on target for Douglas.

There is another high-profile West Cork derby to look forward to in the junior A county championship this weekend, as Dohenys host O’Donovan Rossa in Dunmanway on Sunday. Bantry Blues welcome a winless Midleton to Wolfe Tone Park on the same afternoon.

Further down the Cork LGFA grades, Ibane Ladies overcame Passage 1-15 to 3-3 in the junior F county championship. Leading 0-5 to 0-2 at the interval, Ibane held off their opponents during a high-scoring second period. Roisin Ni Bhuachalla (1-2), Grace Tobin (0-5), Ellen O’Riordan (0-4), Katelyn Dineen, Ciara Deasy and Aoibhinn McKeogh provided Ibane’s scores. In the same group, Keelnameela lost to Grenagh despite impressive Maeve Dowling, Erin McCarthy, Orla Barrett, Keelin Barrett, Sorcha McCarthy and Aoife McSweeney displays. Keelnameela and Ibane Ladies meet in a West Cork derby next Sunday.

Results (Cork LGFA results involving West Cork clubs) – Intermediate FC Group 1: Naomh Abán 3-10 Rosscarbery 1-4; Intermediate FC Group 2: Glanmire 8-11 Valley Rovers 1-1; Junior A FC: Douglas 2-5 Dohenys 2-14, O’Donovan Rossa 4-15 Bantry Blues 3-7. Junior F FC Group 2: Passage 3-3 Ibane Ladies 1-15