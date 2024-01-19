Rory Twohig earns call-up to Republic of Ireland U15s

BY GER McCARTHY

WEST Cork Academy graduate Rory Twohig is set to make his international debut for the Republic of Ireland U15s against Australia in a friendly in Dublin this weekend.

The former Lyre Rovers and current Cork City Academy FC shot-stopper follows in the footsteps of Ardfield FC and West Cork Academy graduate Tom Whooley who represented his country at the 2023 Celtic Cup international in Scotland.

Twohig is a talented goalkeeper and a player who has represented the West Cork Academy at each of their age-grades before signing for League of Ireland club Cork City.

The former Lyre Rovers player's call-up by Republic of Ireland U15 manager Jason Donohue for Saturday's Australian friendly in Abbotstown is just reward for a hardworking individual with a bright future.

A message on the West Cork Academy Instagram page stated: 'Congratulations to West Cork Academy graduate Rory Twohig. Joining the West Cork Academy at the age of 10, after a few short years, Rory has been called up to the Republic of Ireland U15 squad to play Australia. The call-up is testament to the quality of this young player.’