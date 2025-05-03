Rory Hurley’s late winner fires West Cork Academy into U13 Inter-League Trophy decider

THE West Cork Academy qualified for the 2025 SFAI National Inter-League U13 Schoolboys Trophy final thanks to a superb victory over Cavan-Monaghan on Sunday.

That accolade was achieved following a five-goal thriller with Cavan-Monaghan. Tied 2-2 at the break, Rory Hurley’s late winner sent West Cork through. Finbarr O’Mahony and Kingsley Crosby Osagie also scored.

West Cork will face the Midlands Schoolboys League in an SFAI national decider on May 16th or 17th at Evergreen AFC’s grounds, Kilkenny.

West Cork: Eli Zabala, Aodhan O’Mahony, Conor Collins, Oliver Kiely, Dylan O’Brien, Ed Hough, Donagh Griffin, Danny Carroll, Kingsley Crosby Osagie, Finbarr O’Mahony, Rory Hurley, Patrick Hennigan, Ryan Crowley, Ben Machie, Ceadan Walsh, Daniel O’Sullivan, James Duggan, Tristan Hayes, Jack Drinan.

***

A new season of U16 Schoolgirls Premier League action began on Monday. Clonakilty AFC and Lyre Rovers’ local derby saw Clon emerge 1-0 winners in Ballyvackey.

Drinagh Rangers and Bay Rovers met in Canon Crowley Park where the hosts took all three points courtesy of another 1-0 win.

Clonakilty AFC got their U12 Schoolgirls Premier League campaign off to a positive start by defeating Riverside Athletic 4-1. Ella Murnane Hayes (2), Leah O’Brien and Leni Belle Anglin were on target.

In the same division, Castlelack overcame Drinagh Rangers 1-0 thanks to Elsie Crowley’s lone strike on Monday. The two sides previously met in the opening round of the U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup. Matilda Kaiser (2), Aoibhinn O’Donovan, Emma O’Driscoll, Ellie O’Regan, Ellen O’Donovan netted in a 6-0 Rangers win.

In the U12 Schoolgirls Shield, goals from Ella Murray and Carley Tobin helped Riverside Athletic see off Sullane 2-0.

***

Skibbereen Dynamos overpowered Beara United 6-1 in the U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup thanks to Ryan Jennings (2), Frank Collins, Olan Courtney, Ryan Atalay and Senan Whooley goals.

Henrikas Dabrys scored for Beara United but it wasn’t enough to prevent a heavy defeat to Clonakilty AFC United in the U14 Schoolboys Challenge Cup. Aidan Whooley (3), Robert Leahy (2), Matthew Kelleher (2) and Daniel Keohane found the net.

Clonakilty AFC Spurs and Bay Rovers Celtic shared five goals in their U14 Schoolboys Shield tie in Ballyvackey. Timmy Gibbons scored twice for the visitors but Jack Fail (2) and an Eduardo Pinati strike sent Spurs through. Michael O’Shea (5) and Dumebi Ogwudiegwu (2) netted in Ardfield’s 7-3 victory over Skibbereen Dynamos in the same competition. Tomas Hayes, David Hourihane and Alex Ring replied for Skibb.

Clonakilty AFC began their U15 Schoolboys Premier League campaign with a 3-0 defeat of Skibbereen in Ballyvackey. Aedhan Guiblin, Mateus Meregali Da Rocha and Noah Franklin found the net for Clon.

Gearóid O’Keeffe and Jack Allen were on target in Castlelack’s 2-0 U15 Schoolboys Challenge Cup victory away to Drinagh Rangers. In the same competition, Rory Connolly and Michael O’Shea hit the net to earn Ardfield a 2-0 win over Togher Celtic.

Castlelack progressed in the U16 Schoolboys Challenge Cup at the expense of Bunratty. Oran Keohane (4), Sean Platt (2), Eoin Murphy, Liam Ryan and Calum Craig scored for the visitors with Marti Narro-Fernandez and Fionnán O’Regan replying.