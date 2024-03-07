Robert’s Cove Inn owners call time ‘with heavy hearts’

A POPULAR seaside gastro bar closed for good recently citing ‘difficulties’ in the background which they say made the option of continuing to trade impossible.

The Roberts Cove Inn, near Minane Bridge, made the shock announcement on their Facebook page, much to the surprise of their customers.

Just three weeks ago The Southern Star spoke to several hospitality operators who warned of a ‘tsunami of closures’ on the way due to increased vat rates, wage bills, product costs, and energy prices.

Viki, John and Debbie from The Roberts Cove Inn posted that it is with ‘huge regret and with heavy hearts’ that they have taken the difficult decision to cease trading with effect from Sunday February 18th.

‘There were too many difficulties in the background which have made the option of continuing trade on an impossible one,’ they said.

‘We wish to pay tribute to our lovely staff and customers for their loyalty and support during our tenure here.’

They organised a special going away party recently to say goodbye to all their customers and friends.

The closure of this popular bar and restaurant follows some high profile closures in Cork city including Nash 19, the Tung Sing restaurant and Pigalle.

Meanwhile, Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan is continuing to call for an urgent need for vat reduction in the hospitality sector, while the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) anticipates even more closures in 2024.