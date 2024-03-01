Robbie Lucey’s double has Togher Celtic flying high

TOGHER CELTIC 2

DUNMANWAY TOWN 1

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

JAMIE Lucey’s brace earned Togher Celtic victory at home to rivals Dunmanway Town in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division.

The winners made hard work of it but deservedly took all three points on offer amid awful conditions. An understrength Dunmanway Town struggled to create scoring opportunities for long periods of Sunday’s local derby, but pulled a goal back through Eoin Buckley to set up a high-tempo finale.

That strike wasn’t enough to stop their opponents from registering an eighth Premier Division victory in 12 outings. Moving within five points of leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club, joint-second placed Celtic continued their terrific campaign.

Jamie Lucey’s well-taken brace along with standout Ciarán Murray, Luke Hurley, Robbie Lucey, Conor Horgan and Ian Crowley displays ensured Celtic ran out deserving winners.

Incessant rain, strong winds and cold temperatures meant this local derby would not be one for the football purists. So it proved, though neither side could be faulted for their commitment or effort. Starting positively, Togher twice went close to an opener inside the first 15 minutes – Town’s goalkeeper Kevin Murray deflected one attempt off an upright prior to diving full length to tip away a Luke Hurley daisy-cutter.

Three times in quick succession, Murray denied Adrian Hurley, Brian Horgan and Robbie Lucey amid a frantic spell, yet a tight encounter remained scoreless at the 25-minute mark.

An opening goal looked on the cards following another period of Togher pressure and duly arrived on the half hour. Robbie Lucey set up his brother Jamie to fire home from close range and hand the home team a merited lead.

Dunmanway goalkeeper Murray kept his side in the game with yet another stop to prevent Brian Horgan’s goal-bound free kick from hitting the net in the 44th minute.

One down at the break, any hope of a Dunmanway revival appeared unlikely with another Togher goal seven minutes after the restart. A slick move ended with Jamie Lucey finding the net for his and Celtic’s second goal.

Creditably, and despite limited possession, Town continued to counter-attack whenever an opportunity arose. Eoin Buckley and Jack Crowley looked to get in behind Togher’s back four but got little change out of Kevin Cotter and Ian Crowley.

But the visitors took advantage of Celtic’s wayward second-half finishing when Eoin Buckley halved the deficit on 72 minutes. Receiving the ball inside Togher’s penalty area, the Dunmanway striker evaded a lunging tackle before finding the bottom corner of the net.

That wake-up call should have acted as the spur for Togher to redouble their efforts. Instead, it was a rejuvenated Dunmanway who came close to equalising when Killian Vassallo’s half-volley scorched over the crossbar.

Luke Hurley’s work rate roused Celtic back to life and culminated in a counter-attack that released Robbie Lucey. Lucey squared the ball for an in-rushing Jamie Lucey who was denied a hat-trick by Ciarán Murray’s outstretched leg, six minutes from the end.

Togher deservedly took all three points on offer and look set for a positive end to their season.

Togher Celtic: Ciarán Murray, Jamie Lucey, Eoin Murray, Kevin Cotter, Brian Horgan, Luke Hurley, Robbie Lucey, Adrian Hurley, Conor Horgan, Patrick Collins, Ian Crowley.

Subs: Thomas Kingston, John Collins, Shane Crowley.

Dunmanway Town: Kevin Murray, Killian Vassallo, Cian Collins, Aidan O’Donovan, Jerry McCarthy, William Hennigan, Matthew O’Mahony, Eoin Buckley, Jack Crowley, Gavin Dullea, Mike Kelly.

Sub: Micheal O’Dwyer.

Referee: Tim McDermott.