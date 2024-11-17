ROAD BOWLING: Tommy O’Sullivan, Denis O’Sullivan and Wayne Parkes moving to senior for 2025

GRADING was the major item on the agenda of Ból Chumann’s November executive meeting.

Up from intermediate in 2024 we have three South West players, Tommy O’Sullivan, Denis O’Sullivan and Wayne Parkes, bringing the total number of seniors for 2025 to 14.

In the intermediate grade more came down than went up. Moving up to intermediate are 2024 junior A champion Michael Murphy from Mallow and David Shannon from the Carbery division. Coming down from senior is Michael Harrington, bringing the total number of intermediates to contest for the 2025 championship to 11.

There’s a big shake-up in the junior A grade, the second oldest grade run by Ból Chumann. Going forward, it will be divided into the three divisions of Carbery/South West/West, North/Mid/Gaeltacht and City/East/North East, with two semi-finals and a final to accommodate London.

***

Bantry hosted the final of the Dan Riordan Cup between current holder Arthur McDonagh and local man Martin Coppinger for a total stake of €10,600.

With one fore bowl for Coppinger in this score, that being his first shot, McDonagh raised good odds with his shots up to McSweeney’s farm, and with his fifth he raised the bowl of odds. Up past Casey’s Avenue, McDonagh had almost two bowls of odds.

Coppinger lined up a super bowl from here but it was ‘called’ and his second effort was too far right. Now he faced almost two bowls of odds. McDonagh took a dip in form with his eighth, ninth and tenth shots and suddenly the odds were down. McDonagh recovered well with a huge 11th shot from a bad stand, and Coppinger followed this to keep it under the bowl and keep his chances alive.

McDonagh got the sweetest touch off of Connolly Wall that took him in sight for the finish line; this also finished the score and McDonagh retained the Dan Riordan Cup. Dan Riordan was present to present his own cup. Chairperson of the club, Tim Young, thanked all the lads that took part in the tournament and thanked the officers of the club on completing the tournament in 12 months. Also, Bantry Bowling Club made a generous donation of €2,000 to Cancer Connect, a West Cork organisation that ferries people to various Cork hospitals for cancer treatments.

***

The Ladies Committee of Ból Chumann had a big turnout for their ladies/underage morning at Inch. Over 35 players took part, from seven-year-olds to ladies. The winning team included Hannah Cronin, Abbie O’Callaghan and Jena Healy. In second place were Roisin Allen, Alicia Hurley and Ellie Gibbons, and in third place were Meabh Cuinnea, Aisling Courtney and Ava Healy.

A long shot was had for the different age groups that resulted as follows: over 18, in first place Hannah Cronin, second place Ciara Allen and in third place Emma Fitzpatrick; in U16, first Roisin Allen, second Naomi Scannell and third Jena Healy; U12, first Shannon Scannell, second Lillie O’Sullivan and third Alicia Hurley; U10, in first place Sophie Hurley, second place Aoife McCarthy and third Annie Young. Caroline O’Leary, chairperson, thanked all who took part, the club for hosting them, and all who helped out with marking and measuring and she also thanked the parents who brought their children along.

**

At Ballinacurra on Sunday Timmy McDonagh of Fermoy played Skibbereen’s Jimmy O’Driscoll for a total stake of €2,200. O’Driscoll took his first lead through Brinny Cross in four each, but it was also to be his last lead, as McDonagh powered on from here. Two more to the Gas line and two more past Perriots where he now had odds of over a bowl saw McDonagh in control. O’Driscoll missed sight for the Bridge with his 11th and now McDonagh had odds of two bowls at Innishannon Cross. McDonagh went sight of the line with his 11th and on top of the finish line with his 12th, winning by a two bowls margin.

The vintage championship is closing in, on Sunday at Kilcorney in the vintage B group B final James O’Leary (Gaeltacht) beat Paddy Kinsella (North East) for €1,040. In the vintage B group A final at Drimoleague, John Nagle (Rosscarbery) beat John Murphy (Togher) for a total stake of €1,800.

***

A Paddy Barry Cup score at Rosscarbery saw Michael Bohane take on Brian Wilmot for a total stake of €5,000. Wilmot let chances get away from him in the first five shots of this score to the Priests house; he could have had big odds or even a bowl of odds if he could line them, but instead he had only ten metres.

Bohane took his first lead with a great sixth bowl up the hill. Wilmot got a super ninth shot to Barrys Boreen that won him back the lead by 20 metres. Two more each past the B&B and still nothing separated them, it looked from here that they would go to Cahermore Cross level, but a monumental blunder from Wilmot in left just above the farm entrance left himself with no chance of Cahermore Cross.

Bohane out in two more where he had an even bowl. Wilmot got the better of the shots off the cross but that was as good as it got for him, as Bohane lined a massive 17th shot that made the big pillars; he opened the last bend for the line and won by a bowl. Back the road a Novice D tournament score was played between Thomas Maloney and Shane Healy for €1,100, and the former won this by a narrow margin.

***

Denis Trunwit, of Allen Square in Bandon, passed peacefully to his eternal reward on Monday, November 4th, predeceased by his wife Mary in July 2022; they were seldom seen without each other. In 1970 Denis started up Trunwit Transport along with his late brother Christy, a business that is still thriving today under the guidance of his sons and grandchildren.

Denis didn’t believe in retirement, so much so that when he gave up driving the trucks he took to driving the vans. He had a huge love of GAA and road bowling; he travelled the length and breadth of Ireland to attend counties and All-Irelands or special road bowling events. Denis was also known to have thrown a bowl or two in his younger days. He kept up-to-date with all his grandchildren’s GAA matches. Denis was a very mild, kind-hearted and gentle man. Ból Chumann is honoured to have a cup in his name for the vintage championship. Rest in peace Denis.