Rising Rossas star Allie Tobin to captain Cork minor footballers

O’DONOVAN Rossa’s Allie Tobin will captain the Cork LGFA minors for the coming year beginning with her county’s 2025 Munster LGFA Championship opener against Waterford this weekend.

Cork manager Kieran O’Shea’s side begin their provincial campaign at home to Waterford in Mallow on Saturday (12pm throw-in).

There is plenty of West Cork interest in this year’s panel. O’Donovan Rossa due Allie Tobin and Éabha O’Donovan have been selected with the former being granted the honour of captaining her county for 2025.

Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers), Caoimhe Horgan, Catherine Murphy and Maisie O’Callaghan (all Kinsale) will also line out.

Kieran O’Shea’s coaching line-up includes Roisin Long, Martin Crummey and Paddy Lucey (selectors/coaches), Karen Casey (FLO), Ciara Murphy and Clodagh O’Connor (strength and conditioning), Canice Kennedy (sports performance coach), Ger Lombard (goalkeeping coach), Katie Nagle (physio), Jonathon Lenihan (stats and video analyst), Jonny Holland and Aoife O’Sullivan (nutritionists).

Following this weekend’s meeting with Waterford, Cork travel to Limerick on March 22nd, host Tipperary on March 29th and Clare on April 5th. A visit to reigning Munster champions Kerry on April 19th completes the Munster minor championship round-robin section. Should they qualify, Cork will contest a provincial final on Saturday, March 3rd.

Last year, the Rebels’ hopes of All-Ireland glory were ended by Kerry in the Munster A decider. Three Kerry goals cemented the Kingdom’s 3-10 to 0-13 victory in Mallow.

‘There are no easy games at this level,’ Kieran O’Shea admitted.

‘All the Munster counties are improving. There is a huge amount of work being done inside and outside the province. You can see that everyone is getting better. We are not going to take anything for granted.

‘Our first game against Waterford is our only focus. All we are looking for is the girls to work as hard as they can and, hopefully, we will put in a performance.’

The 2025 Cork LGFA minor panel includes Andrea Toye (St Michael’s), Orlaith Drummey (Erin’s Own), Allie Tobin (captain, O’Donovan Rossa), Aisling O’Sullivan (Donoughmore), Rachel Breen (Mourneabbey), Maisie McRae (Aghada), Megan Barrett (Erin’s Own), Saoirse Cunningham (Erin’s Own), Sarah O’Connor (Ballincollig), Ella Burns (Grenagh), Eimear Walsh (Mourneabbey), Ava McAuliffe (Midleton), Éabha O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa), Laura Walsh (Mourneabbey), Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers), Jenny O’Neill (Erin’s Own), Aisling Leahy (St Michael’s), Ali Hayes (Éire Óg), Aoibhe Sheehan (Douglas), Autumn Deveraux (Youghal), Ava Ashman (Inch Rovers), Caoimhe Horgan, Catherine Murphy (both Kinsale), Eabha Nagle (Erin’s Own), Gemma Young (Éire Óg), Johanna Foskin (Bishopstown), Maisie O’Callaghan (Kinsale), Saorla Ní Laoire (Youghal), Sky Fielding (Carrigaline) and Sophie O’Shea (Douglas).