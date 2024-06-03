Southern Star Ltd. logo
Richard Hosford’s gr-eight role in Skibbereen Rowing Club’s story is honoured

June 3rd, 2024 6:00 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Richard Hosford’s gr-eight role in Skibbereen Rowing Club’s story is honoured Image
Richard Hosford with his daughter Gillian and wife Susan after he christened a new boat named in his honour at Skibbereen Rowing Club. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

RICHARD Hosford is one of the most important figures in the rise of Skibbereen Rowing Club. 

In 1970 it was local men Richard, Donie Fitzgerald and Danny Murphy who founded a club that has developed into the most successful rowing juggernaut in the country and also the home for Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals.

To mark his incredible role in Skibbereen Rowing Club’s story, the club’s new eight has been named after Richard; this recognises his outstanding service to the club. On Sunday morning at the clubhouse, he was the guest of honour at the boat-naming ceremony, and was joined by his wife Susan and daughter Gillian for the special event.

Just months out from the Olympics, it was Richard, Donie and the late Danny Murphy who turned their dream into a reality, and created the club that’s the home for local athletes who regularly win medals at Olympic, World and European levels. Fitting, too, that Tokyo Olympic bronze Emily Hegarty was at Skibbereen RC HQ on Sunday morning too, just days after she helped qualify the Irish women’s four for this summer’s Games in Paris.

