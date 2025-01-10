Revving of car at Sam’s Cross led to assaults on driver

THE revving of a car outside a bar at Sam’s Cross near Clonakilty led to one man being assaulted twice in what a district court judge said was a ‘random unprovoked attack where injuries were sustained’.

Judge Monika Leech made the comment at Clonakilty District Court when dealing with the cases of Andrew Jennings (26) of Ballinglanna, Clonakilty and Sam Burchill (23) of Rineen, Skibbereen who both pleaded guilty to assaulting Eoghan Guinevan outside the Four Alls Bar on November 25th, 2023.

The court heard that on the night in question the injured party had been asked to collect friends from the bar.

‘One of them was trying to get them out of the bar and Mr Guinevan revved his car outside. Mr Jennings approached him and told him to stop and opened the driver’s door and a tussle began,’ said Insp O’Dea.

‘Some of those outside pulled the accused away and removed him from the scene.’

The court heard that the accused previously received the benefit of an adult caution for a public order offence.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client is a self-employed fisherman and electrician and apologises for his behaviour on the night.

‘He wasn’t intoxicated to such an extent that he couldn’t control himself. He had heard revving when he was leaving the bar at around 12.45am and there is some past history between him and Mr Guinevan. He shouldn’t have done what he did,’ said Mr Murphy.

He added that his client is a hard worker and that a conviction for assault might cause difficulties in travelling abroad in the future.

Judge Monika Leech noted that there was no explanation given as to why he did it and she put him on a conditional discharge for two years in his own bond of €150.

She also directed him to stay away from the injured party and have no contact directly or indirectly with him and pay compensation of €600.

Insp O’Dea said the second case, which involved Mr Burchill, arose after Mr Jennings was pulled away.

The court heard that he got into a shouting match with Mr Guinevan and threw a number of punches at him.

‘He caused injuries to him, including blood coming from his nose, and the assault was without provocation.’

A medical report was handed into court and Judge Leech was informed that Mr Guinevan didn’t wish to provide a victim impact statement to the court.

Insp O’Dea said Mr Guinevan was also down €600 due to medical expenses.

Barrister John Colhurst said his client, who works in construction and farming, is ‘sincerely remorseful and apologetic’ about the assault and apologised after to Mr Guinevan.

‘It was a random assault and my client was drunk and not in his right mind. It was out of character and he has no previous convictions,’ he said.

‘He was playing minor football with Cork but had to leave it due to injuries.’

Judge Leech said this was a random unprovoked attack where injuries were sustained pointing out that a sentence has to act as a deterrent.

She convicted him and directed him to carry out 120 hours of community service in lieu of four months in prison.

She also directed him to pay €350 in compensation to Mr Guinevan and not to have any contact directly or indirectly with him.