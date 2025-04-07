‘Representing Cork teams highlights high standard of camogie in Carbery,’ insists chairman at division's awards

THE growing strength of camogie in West Cork was there for all to see at the Carbery Camogie Awards Evening.

A super initiative by Carbery Camogie, the purpose of the awards evening in Clonakilty on Saturday was to honour the players from local clubs who represented Cork in 2024, as well as present medals to clubs who won Carbery camogie championships at various grades last season.

These awards are in their second year, but already highlight how local players are making an impact at county level. From the division’s three All-Ireland winning senior players – Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s), Ciara O’Sullivan (Newcestown) and Millie Condon (Ballinascarthy) – right down to U14 level, there was a strong Carbery representation on Cork squads last season.

‘The fact that these three players (Libby, Ciara and Millie) come from small rural clubs in Carbery rather than the bigger urban senior clubs is a testament to their commitment to camogie,’ Carbery Camogie Chairman Teddy O’Regan said.

‘In addition to senior, Carbery players represented Cork at junior, minor, U17, U16, U15 and U14 in 2024.

‘Representing Cork teams is a verification of the high standard of camogie in Carbery. We in Carbery camogie want to increase the participation of girls in camogie from a young age, retain the players in camogie to adult level, be proud of their club and their community, and provide opportunities for Carbery players to play at the highest level. This is why we are working with the county board to ensure divisions continue to participate in the county senior championship.

‘The senior camogie championship provides an opportunity for every Carbery player, no matter how small their club, to compete at the highest level in club camogie in Cork and test themselves against the best.’

These are busy times for Carbery camogie, with an U15 skills competition in Barryroe this Saturday at 2pm, and at the same time in the same venue there is a Carbery Goalkeeper Workshop with Eimear White.

The Carbery camogie players who received awards included:

Senior – Millie Condon (Ballinascarthy), Ciara O’Sullivan (Newcestown) and Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s).

Junior – Sinéad Hurley (Enniskeane).

Minor – Amy McCarthy (Clonakilty)

U17 – Meabh O’Brien (Enniskeane).

U16A – Maria O’Donovan (Barryroe), Niamh O’Mahony (Kilbrittain/Timoleague).

U16B – Emily Cregan (Clonakilty), Niamh Barrett (Clonakilty), Karen O’Sullivan (Newcestown), Erin McCarthy (Enniskeane).

U15 – Sinéad O’Callaghan (Barryroe), Clíona Harte (Barryroe), Amber Bishop (Ballinascarthy).

U14 – Philippa Desmond (Kilbrittain/Timoleague), Livi Kelly (Kilbrittain/Timoleague), Amy Walsh (Enniskeane), Clara Cashman (Ballinascarthy), Julie Fleming (Bandon), Aisling Crowley (Clonakilty), Saoirse Gilmore (Clonakilty), Ailbhe Byerley (Clonakilty), Eibhlín Murphy (Clonakilty), Mairéad Whelton (Barryroe).

The Carbery camogie clubs that received medals on Saturday: Enniskeane (U15B Cup), Barryroe (U13A Cup), Clonakilty (U13A Shield), Newcestown (U13B Cup) and Ballinascarthy (U13B Shield).