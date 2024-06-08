Rebels want to keep building momentum and maintain 100 percent record in Group 2

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

CORK continued their perfect start to the defence of the O’Duffy Cup with a 4-21 to 1-7 win over Down at Páirc Esler in Newry.

The victory makes it two wins from two for the Rebels, who are the only side boasting a 100 percent record in Group 2 of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

Manager Ger Manley informed The Southern Star last week that he intended to freshen up his squad for this game, and he did exactly that, making five changes to the team that started against Wexford the previous weekend.

The changes helped keep the energy high in the starting 15 and Cork flew out of the blocks to lead 2-13 to 1-5 at the short whistle. Katriona Mackey and Courcey Rovers star Fiona Keating found the net in the first half. Sorcha McCartan and Clare Mullins also raised green flags in the second half to help the Rebels come away with a comprehensive win.

‘We had a really good performance and got a couple of good goals in the first half that set us up for the win. In fairness, their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves in that half as well and we could have had a few more,’ Cork boss Manley said.

‘Our touch at times could have been better in front of goal. We scored 2-13 in the first half which was a great return against the wind and I couldn’t have asked for much more really. Two more in the second half set us up nicely for the win and that was the most important thing, to pick up the points and make it two from two.’

Cork will face Clare this Saturday, June 8th, in Cusack Park, Ennis (2.30pm), in their third group fixture and Manley plans to try a few new faces once more as the team faces its fourth game in as many weeks, and second successive away game.

‘Games like this (against Down) are important as it gave us the opportunity to make a few changes and get game time into players that we need to do. We have Clare now next and we will probably make a few more changes for that one as well,’ Manley explained.

‘You can’t beat games and some players played very well today. Laura Hayes was outstanding, Grainne Cahalane did well as did Emma Murphy in midfield. The forwards did well, with others like Rachel Harty coming on who all played their part. It was a good win and it sets us up nicely for another tough away game against Clare on Saturday.’