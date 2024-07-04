Rebels overcome Galway hurdle to reach camogie’s All-Ireland semi-finals

CORK 2-16

GALWAY 1-7

GER MCCARTHY REPORTS

A powerful third-quarter surge saw Cork secure a Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship semi-final berth at the expense of Galway at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

All year, Ger Manley has spoken about the reigning All-Ireland champions delivering a full 60-minute performance. The Cork camogie senior manager got his wish as his side blew away a fellow title contender in confident fashion last Saturday.

Having conceded 1-1 just before the interval, the Rebels emerged in determined mood with Amy O’Connor netting inside 19 seconds of the restart. From there, Cork kept their foot on the accelerator and ran out convincing 12-point winners.

Once again, Cork’s defence was the foundation for their latest victory. A full-back line missing injured duo Libby Coppinger and Méabh Cahalane gave little away. The half-back line of Hannah Looney, Laura Treacy, and Laura Hayes were in imperious form, as were midfielders Ashling Thompson and Aoife Healy.

Cork’s forward came in for some rough punishment but Amy O’Connor, Katrina Mackey, and Orlaith Cahalane managed to combine for 2-7 against the experienced Galway backline. Having held Dublin scoreless from open play the previous week, Cork restricted Galway to just two points during the entire second half. Make no mistake, the Rebels are hitting form at the opportune time.

‘This is a very focused group of players,’ Cork manager Ger Manley told The Southern Star.

‘I have seen it over the last few years working with Matthew Twomey. They were determined to get a good start to the second half against Galway. We got a super goal after 20 seconds. Aoife Healy made the run and passed to Amy O’Connor, who is playing out of her skin. The finish was top class.

‘You could see the drive and focus in the players the minute they came out for the second half. Now, we just need to focus on the All-Ireland semi-final. That is there to be won. I don’t care how good or bad we are once we win it and hopefully, get back to another All-Ireland final.’

Scrappy opening

A scrappy opening period saw Cork lead 0-3 to 0-2 thanks to Cliona Healy, Fiona Keating, and Amy O’Connor (free). Two Carrie Dolan frees kept Galway in touch before goalkeeper Sarah Healy denied Orlaith Cahalane a goal.

Ciara Hickey fired over Galway’s first score from play after 16 minutes. The Rebels responded and moved three points clear courtesy of two Laura Hayes efforts and another O’Connor free. Cork assumed control after 22 minutes and netted a superb goal. Saoirse McCarthy set up Katrina Mackey who kicked the sliotar into the net to make it 1-6 to 0-3.

Now in full flow, Ashling Thompson, Amy O’Connor, and Orlaith Cahalane white flags pushed a rampant Cork eight clear after Ailish O’Reilly scored for Galway. The Connacht side enjoyed their best spell just before the break however, as Carrie Dolan scored 1-1 to leave four points between the teams at the interval. The Rebels dominated the second period, beginning with Aoife Healy setting up Amy O’Connor for a goal just 19 seconds after the restart.

Katrina Mackey, Amy O’Connor, and Cliona Healy edged Cork further ahead as Galway struggled to respond. O’Connor and Niamh Mallon exchanged points prior to Saoirse McCarthy becoming Cork’s eighth different scorer.

Niamh Hiland fired over Galway’ second and final score of a torrid second half in which plenty of robust tackles made for a scrappy conclusion. Aoife Healy and Hayley Ryan completed Cork’s impressive total of 2-16 to round off one of the Rebels’ best performances of the year.

‘We were very good today,’ Ger Manley admitted. ‘I have been saying it the last couple of weeks that we are hitting form. It was very important for us to get straight through to the All-Ireland semi-finals, especially for our dual players, Hannah (Looney) and Aoife (Healy).

‘They are out again next week and could be out again two weeks after that. Reaching the All-Ireland (Camogie) semi-finals gives them a bit of a break. We have been out six of the last seven weeks, so our aim was to win today.

‘We always have hard games against Galway. It was physical for a lot of it today. I thought we just came out on top.’

Scorers

Cork: A O’Connor 1-5 (0-4 frees), K Mackey 1-1, L Hayes, C Healy 0-2 each, F Keating, A Thompson, O Cahalane, S McCarthy, A Healy, H Ryan 0-1 each.

Galway: C Dolan 1-3 (0-3 frees), C Hickey, A O’Reilly, N Mallon, N Hiland 0-1 each.

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, I O’Regan, P Mackey; H Looney, L Treacy, L Hayes (vice-captain); A Thompson, A Healy; S McCarthy, F Keating, C Healy; A O’Connor, K Mackey, O Cahalane.

Subs: S McCartan for O Cahalane (43), C O’Sullivan for C Healy (46), H Ryan for S McCarthy (53), C Finn for K Mackey (53), N O’Callaghan for M Murphy (56), E Murphy for A O’Connor (63).

GALWAY: S Healy; R Hanniffy, R Black (captain), D Higgins; AM Starr, A Keane, C Hickey; O Rabbitte, N Hanniffy; C Dolan, A Hesnan, S Rabbitte; N Mallon, O McGrath, A O’Reilly.

Subs: N Kilkenny for S Rabbitte (37), N McPeake for N Hanniffy (37), N Hiland for O McGrath (37), A Kelly for R Black (54), K Manning for C Hickey (54).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).