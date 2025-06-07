Rath NS get ready to light up the Aviva Stadium

RATH National School will represent Munster in the 2025 All-Ireland FAI Primary 5’s soccer competition at the Aviva Stadium.

What a season it has been for the sixth-class boys of West Cork school Rath NS. A talented bunch of emerging footballers came through their initial West Cork round of the FAI Primary 5’s competition back in February.

The Primary 5’s is a five-a-side football competition for boys and girls in fourth, fifth, and sixth national school classes. The FAI’s competition emphasises fun, inclusivity and participation in a safe, child-centred environment.

Competing in the small schools section, Rath NS progressed following a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over another West Cork school, Ardfield NS. That outcome saw Rath qualify for the provincial finals.

On May 8th, Rath NS represented their county and enjoyed another terrific outing in Cahir. The West Cork school was drawn against Limerick and Clare’s qualifiers in the group stage. Successfully negotiating their round-robin section, Rath set up a meeting with Tipperary’s representatives in the semi-finals.

Kingsley Crosby and Paddy Sheehy goals, along with a valiant team effort, saw Rath NS reach this year’s Munster decider.

Kerry, represented by An Fheothanach in Dingle, were Rath’s opponents. Dingle scored first before Senan Whooley netted a second half leveller. A cracking final ended 1-1 before another penalty shootout was required.

Each team converted their first three attempts, resulting in “sudden death”. Ben Pitton Brady took Rath’s fourth penalty and converted. Rath NS goalkeeper Tadhg Ronan saved the Dingle school’s final attempt before wild celebrations heralded Rath NS as the winners.

Next up for the newly crowned Munster champions is this year’s Primary 5’s finals tournament at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday, June 11th.

Excitement is reaching fever pitch in Rath and its surrounding areas as the local National School’s youngest footballers prepare for an unforgettable day.

Rath NS are currently running a series of mini fundraisers, including a raffle with the chance to win a signed Munster Rugby jersey, to help cover the costs of their trip.

Rath National School Primary 5’s squad includes Tadhg Ronan, Senan Whooley, Kingsley Crosby, Ben Pitton Brady, Paddy Sheehy (captain), Fionn Daly, Theo Best and Jesse Best.