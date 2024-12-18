Raid ‘rumbled’ woman’s novice drug-dealing plan

A BANDON mum-of-three who was involved in the sale and supply of cannabis was ‘rumbled’ after only a month involving in drug dealing.

Sarah Hurley (37) of 8 Ardan, Bandon, pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis, the possession of cannabis for sale or supply, and allowing her home to be used for selling drugs.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge John King that on February 4th last Det Gda Colin O’Mahony of the Cork West divisional drugs unit executed a search warrant at her home in Bandon.

‘During the search she handed over eight deals of cannabis along with a weighing scale and a grinder. She admitted possessing the drugs for sale or supply and had been dealing for the previous month,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

The court heard she has four previous convictions, while the total value of the drugs found was €500.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client is a mum of three children.

‘She ran into difficulty, has mental health issues and her life spiralled out of control. She got involved in cannabis and was purveyed upon to go further into it and then she got rumbled,’ said Mr Taaffe.

He added that she also owes €9,500 to the Department of Social Welfare due to the overpayment of the childrens allowance.

‘She is pleading guilty and trying to stay off cannabis,’ he said.

Judge King directed that a probation report be prepared on the accused to include, but not be confined to, a community service order assessment.

‘You know my attitude to drug dealing and the most I can do is community service or a suspended sentence,’ said Judge King, who remanded her on continuing bail to appear in court again on January 17th next.