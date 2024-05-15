Quick tips for your home with Lauraine Farley

THERE’S a ticking revival, from mattress coverings to fabrics for upholstery, soft furnishings and curtains.

The term ticking refers to the tight weave of the textiles as well as the narrow stripes on cotton or linen cloth, and it has graced the humblest and grandest of interiors for centuries.

The stripes have always offered a sophisticated alternative to romantic country botanical prints.

However, when paired together with florals they create the perfect ‘country’ look, whether covering sofas or in a simple cushion on a chair.

Ticking fabric may well be associated also with France, from mattresses used because of its sturdy fabric.

The tight weave makes it more durable and hinders the stuffing (straw, hair, down feathers etc) from poking through the fabric, while it is also common in grain sacs.

So where would you use ticking stripes? Today decorators are using ticking everywhere: from curtains to headboards, footstools to Roman blinds, this elegant fabric fits the bill for any soft furnishing needs.

There is now a more varied contemporary selection available to fit any traditional or modern interior.

This timeless design fits the brief in any home.

They read like a neutral which means they fit in anywhere.

