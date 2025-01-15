PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Pub in Drimoleague for €360k

A chance to raise the bar at Harry’s

AN opportunity to own your own bar might be something to pore over for some people in the new year.

If that is on your list for 2025, then you might be interested in Harry Deane’s Bar in Drimoleague, which is now on the market for €350,000.

The bar which is located on Main Street is currently not open but still has its licence, selling agent Pat Maguire Properties said.

There’s a lot more than just a bar available for potential buyers, and indeed might well catch the interest with a buyer looking to use for some other purpose. The property is ‘adjacent to all amenities’, the selling agent says, and comes with a four-bedroom residence, with a separate kitchen, bathroom, and a large store and gardens. It has access through the side and the rear, and has plenty of potential to develop.

The property has an E2 Ber rating, and has solid fuel and oil-fired central heating. The property is on the mains services, and has access to broadband.

Bus services to Cork operate on the property’s doorstep, while buses in Drimoleague also serve Bantry, Glengarriff, Bandon, and Castletownbere. Drimoleague is just 12kms away.

For more information contact Pat Maguire properties at [email protected] or telephone (028) 22822.