Powerful first half sets up Aghabullogue's statement victory in Division 4 county football league final

Aghabullogue 0-19

Bandon 2-2

B KENNEALLY REPORTS

ONE month ago, in the second last round of the Division 4 Football League, Bandon came to Coachford and defeated Aghabullogue by one point. Both sides subsequently qualified for the final.

While an Aghabullogue victory was not a major surprise, the margin of victory certainly was – the Mid Cork team won by 11 points.

The winners also held Bandon scoreless for the last 25 minutes, despite having a very strong wind to their backs.

The cold wind, blowing from goal to goal, at a very exposed Ballymaw in Ballinora was always going to be a major factor. Aghabullogue had the benefit of the elements in the first half and quickly put three points on the board per Luke Casey and Evan O’Sullivan (2). Midfielder Colm Gillespie then kicked a two-pointer for Aghabullogue, and 17 minutes elapsed before Bandon got their only score of the half, a point from a Michael Cahalane free.

As the clock ticked on without any additional scores, Aghabullogue supporters were getting nervous with the probable inadequacy of a four-point lead. Their situation improved when Aaron O’Sullivan kicked a two-pointer in the 21st minute, and further scores from Luke Casey (2) and Pádraig O’Sullivan to make it 0-10 to 0-1 in the 25th minute.

Before half time Bandon’s chances were effectively ended as Aghabullogue kicked over three more two-pointers, the first from an Aaron O’Sullivan free, the other two from play courtesy of Evan O’Sullivan and Luke Casey. It was 0-16 to 0-1 at half time and the gap looked to be too great for Bandon to come back into live contention.

Bandon started well with a point from Michael Cahalane in the 32nd minute followed by a goal from Ben Donegan, the substitute beating the goalkeeper to a low ball across the square from Peter Callinan.

Goalkeeper Ciarán McCarthy came to the rescue for Bandon at the other end, one of several outstanding saves, denying Mathew Bradley. Bandon hopes rose when Jack Calnan fired a bullet-like drive to the Aghabullogue net to make it 0-16 to 2-2 in the 36th minute. Luke Casey stopped the Bandon run of scores with an Aghabullogue point.

Aghabullogue put on a defensive masterclass for the remainder of the game, frustrating the Bandon attack with an organised and disciplined defence which the West Cork men could not break down. Bandon, despite the wind to their backs, did not score at all in the last 25 minutes while Aghabullogue added two more points to seal a deserved win.

Scorers

Aghabullogue: E O’Sullivan 0-5 (2p, 1f); A O’Sullivan 0-4 (2p, 2pf); L Casey 0-4; C Gillespie, A Murphy (2p) 0-2 each; P O’Sullivan, J Lane 0-1 each.

Bandon: M Cahalane 0-2 (1f); B Donegan, J Calnan 1-0 each.

Aghabullogue: John Buckley; Paul Ring, Dhani Merrick, Tom Long; Brandán O’Sullivan, Shane Tarrant, Cialan O’Sullivan; Colm Gillespie, Adam Murphy; Aaron O’Sullivan, Mathew Bradley, Pádraig O’Sullivan; James Lane, Evan O’Sullivan, Luke Casey.

Subs: Paul Dilworth for P O’Sullivan (55), James Foley for Long, Seán O’Connell for A O’Sullivan (both 58).

Bandon: Ciarán McCarthy; Conor Twomey, Brian Crowley, Eolann McSweeney; Jonathan Mulcahy, Peter Murphy, Jack Calnan; Robert Long, Cathal Lynch; Brendan Twohig, Conor Calnan, Peter Callinan; Mark Sugrue, Michael Cahalane, Jake Lillis.

Subs: Eamonn Twomey for E McSweeney, Seán Ahern for C Calnan, Ben Donegan for Lillis (all half-time), Ciarán Twomey for Twohig (50), Nelson McCarthy for C Twomey (59).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).