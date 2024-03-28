FARM CLASSICS: Power and finesse combine in New Holland’s 7060 series

NEW Holland enjoyed great success with their TM series for much of the new millennium. A development of the M/60 series, the tractor range initially peaked at 165hp, but were complimented by the 70A Genesis tractors in the 170-240hp bracket.

Launched in 1994, the Genesis range was dropped for 2003, with two all-new long wheel base TM models charged with picking up the slack- the TM175 and TM190. Thanks to electronic power management, these tractors were capable of 190hp and 220hp respectively.

With much acclaim, the T7000 tractors – T7030, T7040, T7050, T7060 – were launched by New Holland in late 2007, while the TM range was still on sale. Featuring all-new styling and cab, the familiar 7.5l engine of the TM was replaced by a Fiat Power Trains (FPT) 6.75l 24 valve engine, turbocharged and intercooled to produce 223hp and a maximum of 242hp when boosted.

Key to the engine development was an advanced engine, transmission and hydraulic cooling pack to reduce operating temperatures, which were notably high on TM tractors. Fitted with a separate hydraulic pump for power steering, all T7000 have combined oil flow of 217l/min and can raise 8.6tons off the ground.

New Holland’s 19F/6R Power Command transmission is standard on all models, however it is available in various guises including 40km and 50km along with creeper options. The standard powershift control lever was replaced by a ‘SideWinder’ joystick on top spec ‘Ultra’ models provided shuttle and spool valve controls along with the Intelliview monitor. AutoCommand CVT was also added to the options list in 2009.

Along with suspension upgrades, the operator benefitted from New Holland’s four-post Horizon cab, first seen on TSA tractors.

With little in common with the dated TM cab, it offers excellent levels of visibility and was the quietest cab in its class on the market at the time.

Key to the functionality was the incorporation of the gear lever into the armrest, along with other functions, which travelled with the seat suspension.

Again, a vast array of options were available, with many cabs differing, including a 4 way spool valve lever built into the armrest.

The T7000 series had large boots to fill following on from the TM and 70A tractors. Largely reliable, fading paintwork and peeling decals can often let the tractor down.

A finely refined brute, these tractors married power with finesse and set the basis for current T7 tractors.

