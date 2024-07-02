Pooling together for a vital community resource

The Wild Atlantic swimming pool and fitness centre in Baltimore provides a unique service for the people of Baltimore and also for Skibbereen. But in order to survive, it needs the public to use the service in greater numbers

THAT'S the message from the voluntary committee who run the Wild Atlantic swimming pool and fitness centre in Baltimore.

The facility was previously part of the village’s hotel, and when that closed around a decade ago it was taken on by the local community.

‘A group of forward-thinking people took out a loan and purchased it themselves, because they were so determined that the area wouldn’t lose such a great attraction,’ said current chairperson Elizabeth Field.

‘It was a significant financial investment, and it’s been a real labour of love since then,’ she added.

However, continually rising energy, insurance, and wages costs are now ultimately making running the centre a constant challenge – and without increased footfall, its future looks uncertain.

Its value to Baltimore, and the wider area, is more than evident, and the committee want to highlight this to both locals, and seasonal

visitors.

It’s a source of employment with around 10 people working in the centre including a manager and teachers, along with a personal trainer with extensive rehab experience.

It also offers swimming lessons to around 10 schools in the area, and with many young people still playing catch-up since lockdown this is hugely important. Private lessons for children and adults are also available.

‘We also employ a Ukrainian teacher and helped her qualify. Among others, she’s been able to teach young Ukrainians living in the area, many of whom had no access to water in their home country,’ said Elizabeth.

A massive advantage of the centre is that it’s accessible on a drop-in basis, as well as membership basis.

‘There’s full public access seven days a week, from 7.30am to 9pm. You can use the facility on a pay-as-you-go approach which makes it really flexible. So many households are pushed to their limit financially at the moment and are simply not in a position to commit to an annual membership, but we offer month-to-month options and other financial incentives such as a swim card that gives 10 swims for the price of eight,’ highlighted Elizabeth.

Innovative extras like pool parties for teens, and teen-only hours are also on offer.

‘We have been very lucky in that we’ve been able to access Sports Capital Partnership funding, Clár grants and others and they’ve been fantastic for capital funding, and for covering the costs of replacing equipment,’ she said.

‘We also improved pool systems to get our chlorine levels down as low as we possibly can while still ensuring the water is safe from any germs that might enter the system. This low chlorine level is a god-send for swimmers who use the pool to train and has helped long distance swimmers.

‘We’ve also been able to improve the gym, get new tiles, a new pool cover to help reduce energy costs and get our steam room and sauna in good order. But it’s the everyday costs that are crippling us. Pre-Covid our monthly energy costs were €1,800, and they’re now coming in at €4,000, that’s €48,000 a year, and that’s with the building being fully solar panelled and we’ve also submitted a grant for triple glazing.

‘Our insurance premium is rising annually, and our wages bill has increased by 30% this year. The bottom line is that as a committee we have literally done all we can to reduce costs,’ said Elizabeth.

‘Our jacuzzi has finally broken down for the last time and it has been a huge loss to local sports clubs and our senior citizens – we are determined to replace this essential piece of equipment as soon as we have raised €50,000.’

The facilities are all here, but ultimately, Elizabeth said, what they need is for people to come and use the pool and fitness centre.

‘We need more families, more schools, more teens to avail of our pool party packages – we just need more people coming in the doors. We rely entirely on footfall and the generosity of all those people who come to our fundraisers, and who become patrons of the pool,’ she said.

A recent fundraiser saw musicians Lisa Hannigan and Gemma Hayes, who both live locally, perform along with Liz Clark and Tessa Perry in St Matthew’s Church.

“'We had around 100 people attend, it was a sell-out and huge success as well as being a really enjoyable evening. We raised around €3,500 and 100% of the funds went to the centre, with an anonymous attendee matching that amount which was incredible,’ said Elizabeth.

Gemma Hayes described the Wild Atlantic Swimming Pool ‘as the main hub for health and fitness in the area’.

‘It also provides a vital social meeting place for children and parents especially in the winter months. At a time when we all know the importance of physical activity for overall mental health I think it’s of the utmost importance that we do whatever we can to keep this vital social amenity thriving,’ said Gemma.

Elizabeth stressed how appreciative the committee is of everyone who has supported the centre to date through membership or donations and the capital grants that have allowed them to invest in the necessary equipment to keep the centre running efficiently.

‘But despite all of that we’re not in an entirely safe place financially. The day-to-day running costs are threatening the existence of the pool, so it really is a case of using it or losing it. It’s as simple as that.’