Plan to house asylum seekers in Schull premises is scrapped

PLANS to house over 40 asylum seekers in Schull have been scrapped after the owner of The Courtyard withdrew his applications to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth (DCEDIY).

There was widespread speculation in the village in recent weeks about plans to offer the building to the Department for International Protection (IP) for accommodation.

Cork South West TD and leader of Independent Ireland Michael Collins confirmed this week that the IP application to the DCEDIY has been withdrawn by the owner of the property.

There had been an option to refurbish the building under the Emergency Refurbishment (Ukraine) Programme with the full support and encouragement of Cork County Council and DCEDIY.

‘For a range of reasons, the building works were not completed to the required standard by October 31st 2024 and the deadline was missed. Had the works been completed on time, the building would now be in use for this purpose,’ the owner said in a statement.

It then emerged that due to the extent and quality of the work completed, Cork County Council and DCEDIY proposed the building be offered to the Department for International Protection (IP). A referral was then sent to Cork County Council at the start of December to investigate whether such a development required planning permission. The building owner agreed to let the IP application process conclude prior to making an informed decision whether to proceed or not.

No contract had been signed or commitment made to make the building available for IP accommodation.

Deputy Collins said that he looks forward to working with the owners and the community in Schull on proposals to restore the Courtyard for use to benefit the town.

A DCEDIY spokesperson told The Southern Star that the Department receives regulars offers of accommodation from providers in different parts of the country, which are reviewed and appraised for suitability for international protection accommodation.

‘Some are progressed, some are declined, and offers can also be withdrawn. In relation to this property, the offer of accommodation for people seeking international protection has been withdrawn.’

The issue was also raised at this week’s Western Division meeting, with Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) saying that there had been huge concern from locals about the lack of information about the proposed plans for the building.

However, Council officials said it wasn’t the appropriate forum for a discussion on what was a live planning application, and they would need more information on this particular application.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) said more IPAS centres are needed in West Cork. ‘Schull is a fantastic village that is very quiet for much of the year yet sustains many more residents in the summer months. I hope another IPAS or centre can be approved in West Cork in the near future.’