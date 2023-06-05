Pilgrim Path route in Drimoleague has official Camino Santiago status

A WEST Cork pilgrim path has been accepted by the Camino Society Ireland as an eligible path for beginning the Camino de Santiago and then continuing it from the port of A Coruna in Spain.

St Finbarr’s Pilgrim Path from Drimoleague to Gougane Barra has just been given this prestigious status.

The Camino Society has created an attractive passport which can be purchased and stamped at the Top of the Rock pod park, and stamped again at Gougane Barra Hotel when you complete the two-day St Finbarr’s path.

A pilgrim can take a flight or ferry to Northern Spain and present the passport at A Coruna port. They can walk for 75km over three or four days to the Cathedral in Santiago, where the full Compostela de Santiago stamp can be obtained.

David Ross, owner of the Top of the Rock pod park in Drimoleague, which is at the start of the trail, welcomed the news and said it would be a wonderful boost to Drimoleague and West Cork tourism in general.

The annual value from the use of recreational trails in Ireland for walking and cycling has been estimated at nearly €69m.

The next St Finbarr’s Pilgrim walk will take place on Saturday 17th and Sunday 28th June. Places are still available. Email [email protected] for more.