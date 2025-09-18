Get 20 cent off per litre of fuel at Circle K today

CIRCLE K has announced a significant fuel discount for its customers.

Today, Thursday, September 18, members of the Circle K Extra loyalty programme can save 20 cent per litre on fuel at participating service stations across Ireland.

This special offer is valid from 6am until midnight on September 18.

If you're not already a member you can download the Circle K app (available on Android and iOS) and sign up for the Extra programme instantly to start saving.

Download the Circle K app and become an Extra member. Locate a participating Circle K service station. Fill up your tank with fuel before midnight tonight. Scan your digital loyalty card from the app at the pump to receive your discount.

Ciara Foxton, Managing Director of Circle K Ireland, commented on the promotion: 'We are delighted to offer a fuel discount to thank and support our loyal customers across Ireland. All our Extra members can enjoy an incredible 20 cent off per litre from 6am today. If you’re not an Extra member already and want to redeem this amazing offer, don’t worry, you can download the app now and instantly start saving today.'