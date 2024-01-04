Pieta is keeping the light shining

The suicide prevention and bereavement service dealt with around 1,500 people over the month of December. Through its centre in Dunmanway, it is helping those in need in West Cork

BY EMMA CONNOLLY

PIETA West Cork, along with its other centres nationwide, was braced for a surge in people seeking help around the festive period.

The national suicide prevention charity expanded its suicide, self-harm and suicide bereavement service in Cork when a new centre opened in the Dunmanway Family Resource Centre last June.

The West Cork centre is only its second in Cork. A centre in Shanakiel has supported thousands of people through in-person counselling since it opened in 2019.

The Dunmanway centre opened at a time when the number of young people reaching out to the charity is increasing with one third of Pieta’s clients now under 18 years old.

‘For December we have an expectation that nationally the service will help 1,500 people, which is based on the volume we helped last year, and the general increase this year,’ said Tom McEvoy, national community fundraising manager.

Pieta West Cork has two counsellors including one dedicated to work with under 18s. The services offers 12 free counselling sessions for anyone engaging with self-harm or experiencing suicidal ideation, and 20 free counselling sessions for anyone bereaved by suicide.

Interest in the Dunmanway centre, he said, has come from right across the fabric of West Cork.

‘We started out with a centre in Bishopstown originally in 2014 and moved to Shanakiel five years ago. Dunmanway is our first out of city service and was born out of demand. We had a lot of clients coming from there to the city, or our centre in Tralee so it was fulfilling a need in the region.’

The support from the local community has been astounding, he added.

‘That’s what helps us sustain our services as 85% of all the funds needed to run our services come from community fundraising,’ he said.

The cost to help one single Pieta client is in or around €1,200 which covers 12, one hour therapy sessions.

‘The West Cork community reached out to us to come here, mainly through Darkness Into Light committees, and they followed through with their financial support which is vital because the more clients we get, the higher our running costs are,’ he said.

In particular he singled out an IFA event held in Rossmore earlier this year which generated €3,000 for the charity. What has also been striking since the Dunmanway centre opened, he said, has been the collaboration with stakeholders including members of the gardaí, medics, family resource centres and Camhs.

‘Pieta has been very well received in the area,’ he said. ‘We are getting referrals from other agencies, and people know the referral pathway is just about lifting the phone. We have availability to help,’ he said.

The charity’s free phone help line is open is open 24/7, 365 days a year, including Christmas day.

‘We find that those aged 18 and under like to use the 51444 text line and it’s a way for them to be immediately engaged with someone,’ said Tom.

Increased anxiety is one reason he cites for such a large number of under 18s seeking their help.

‘Some, not all, comes from Covid. Before Covid the age group was around 25%, now it’s over a third at around 35%. We find a lot of young people are gone into their shells, and are not communicating with each other. But with 23 centres nationwide, including Dunmanway, there’s growing awareness or what we do. People are turning to us even if they’re not sure we’re the right service for them, and we can decide what they need.’

Quite often, the person experiencing the challenges isn’t the person who contacts the centre.

‘In fact 70% of the time it’s a concerned woman calling for another woman, or calling for a man,’ said Tom. ‘But whoever has the courage to make a phone call, we will take it from there.’

The Dunmanway centre also offers telephone and video counselling should travel restrictions prevent face-to-face appointments, while some people living in the vicinity will still choose to travel to Shanakiel or Tralee, because of perceived stigma.

‘But usually after the fifth or the sixth session, there’s been an amazing turnaround about how they feel about counselling,’ said Tom.

This can be an especially difficult time of the year for people for a range of reasons, but Pieta offers some advice.

‘There are lots of triggers at this time of the year, with pressure for everything to be positive, so we always remind people to set boundaries for themselves, especially if family dynamics can make them feel anxious.

‘Take the same approach when it comes to partying, or know your limits; and when it comes to making plans, create your own pathway, rather than being dragged along into something that may not suit. Setting a budget is also important,’ he said.

Speaking at the launch of Pieta’s Christmas appeal, Stephanie Manahan, ceo, who is from West Cork, said: ‘For many people, Christmas is a happy time to connect and celebrate with others. But it can also be a particularly difficult time for people of all ages who may be struggling – the reality is that Christmas can be a lonely and isolating time of year. In 2022, almost 1,500 people, including over 600 children under 18, engaged with Pieta’s counselling services throughout the month of December. Our Crisis Helpline received 230 calls and texts on Christmas day alone.’

Practising self-care is also important, said Tom.

‘That’s different for everyone but it’s important people consider themselves,’ he said.

‘If you need help, turn to someone you trust or send out a signal, if you just can’t verbalise your feelings. And for anyone concerned see pieta.ie where we have a whole section of warning signs if you’re worried that a friend or loved one is thinking of suicide.’

Meanwhile, Amber Flag, a positive mental health initiative by Pieta, awarded 66 flags (involving 1,573 teachers and 13,014 students) to primary and post-primary schools in Cork in 2023. And plans are already underway for 2024, with the West Cork team aiming to deliver information seminars and support groups for parents and carers of young people that may be engaging in self harm or suicidal ideation.

Its fundraising team is also continuing to work closely with the West Cork community in building awareness and support through our Darkness into Light event in May 2024 and other community ventures.

• For more information or to donate see pieta.ie