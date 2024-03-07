Phil Healy: We belong in these major finals now

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

THE Ballineen Bullet is back – and she means business!

Phil Healy hasn’t hid from her struggles in 2023, but the Bandon AC track star looked back to her best at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow last weekend.

She ran the first leg for the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team that finished FIFTH in the world final on Sunday night, and they also set a new national record earlier that day in the heat.

‘It’s super to be back out on a world stage with this team,’ a thrilled Healy beamed afterwards after two strong opening legs in both the heat and final.

In the heat she ran a super 51.93 opening leg to hand the baton to Sophie Becker with Ireland in first spot, and along with Roisin Harrison and Sharlene Mawdsley, they raced to a new Irish record of 3:28.45 – this was enough to secure a spot in the final as one of the two fastest qualifiers.

On Sunday night the Irish quartet were back on the track again in a World final and ran 3:28.92, just outside the new national record they posted earlier in the day and good enough for fifth spot. Again, Healy set the tone in the opening leg, with a split time of 52.05 before Becker (52.74), Harrison (53.66) and the brilliant Mawdsley (50.47) took up the running.

The Irish women’s 4x400m relay team has now made finals at recent European Championships, World outdoors, and now World indoors – and this is their stage, Healy insists.

‘Fifth is absolutely unbelievable for this team,’ she said.

‘This team is making European finals, World finals, and it’s a testament to the squad that we have. We've got great subs back in warm up and the team is constantly changing which drives everyone on.’

With the World Relays in the Bahamas in May offering qualification to the Olympic Games in the summer, as well as the European Athletics Championships in Rome in June, it’s going to be an exciting few months for this squad, with the tantalising prospect of the incredible Rhashidat Adeleke linking up to factor in as well.

‘This is a massive year for us, with the Europeans in June and hopefully the Olympics if we can secure our spot at the World Relays in May,’ Healy said.

‘To come fifth in the world, and to be so close to the national record again is really super for this team.’

The women’s 4x400m medals went to the Netherlands (3:25.07, world lead), United States (3:25.34, season’s best), and Great Britain & NI (3:26.36, national record).