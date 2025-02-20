Phil Healy targets ninth indoor gold title

Ballineen Bullet has already racked up EIGHT national indoor titles

PHIL Healy will target winning her NINTH gold medal at the national indoor championships this weekend.

The Ballineen bullet has already won EIGHT national indoor titles, her first in 2016 and last in 2024, and will hope to add to her medal haul at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena.

Healy (30) has already won four indoor 400m titles (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022) so will look to make it five gold medals in this distance, though she’ll face tough competition from Lauren Cadden and Rachel McCann, who has run an indoor PB of 53.31 already this year.

The Bandon AC athlete has her sights set on the sold-out European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, The Netherlands next month (March 6th-9th), with the relay as Healy’s main focus. She was part of the Irish women’s 4x400m team that won silver at last year’s European Athletics Championships and then finished fourth at the Olympics, though the relay teams (women’s and mixed) that will be sent to Apeldoorn will be without both Rhasidat Adeleke (not available) and Sophie Becker (injured).

With the Irish relay teams for the European Indoors to be announced after the national championships this weekend, Healy is determined to make sure she’s on the flight to The Netherlands as part of the Irish relay set-up. Having won the Irish indoor 200m title last year, she is moving back up to 400 this weekend.

Healy, who has won 17 national championships between outdoor and indoor, has also won indoor gold in the 60m (2016) and 200m (2016, 2020 and 2024).