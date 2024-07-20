Pepper spray needed to subdue man in shed

A DUNMANWAY man who refused to get out of his brother’s shed lunged at gardaí with a pint and had to be pepper-sprayed in the end, a court heard.

Oisin O’Donovan (26) of Main Street, Dunmanway pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to three charges including obstructing a peace officer, using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and failing to comply with garda directions.

Insp Roisín O’Dea told the court that on March 29th last gardaí in Dunmanway received a call at 8pm regarding an aggressive man who was refusing to leave his brother’s shed in a garden.

‘On arrival they met the accused who had a pint in his hand and he began shouting abuse at them. He told them to get out of the shed and, with a clenched fist, he lunged at them,’ said Insp O’Dea.

‘He became very aggressive and was told to desist and leave the shed but failed to do. He continued to be abusive and the gardaí had to use pepper spray to subdue him and he was then arrested.’

The court heard that the accused has 13 previous convictions, including five for being drunk in a public place and three for assault causing harm.

Judge Philip O’Leary remarked that it isn’t a great record.

Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client does have issues and suggested to the court that he might benefit from a probation report.

Judge O’Leary remanded him on continuing bail and directed that a probation report be prepared on the accused for the next court appearance, which will be on October 1st.