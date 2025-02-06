Paul Hodnett in four-midable Beamish Cup form for Ardfield as last eight are confirmed

PAUL Hodnett is the man of the moment in the Beamish Cup.

The Ardfield striker netted FOUR goals in his club’s 5-3 round-one win against Beara United to fire the Championship club into the last eight of this season’s competition.

After scoring a HAT-TRICK in Ardfield’s shock 4-3 victory against Dunmanway Town in the preliminary round last month, it means Hodnett has racked up SEVEN goals in just two cup games.

He scored a first-half hat-trick against Beara as Ardfield led 4-3 at the break. After Ardfield struck for two goals in the first nine minutes, from Hodnett and Conor Twomey, Beara hit back with goals from James Spencer and Declan Dunne to level this cup cracker, 2-2.

Hodnett nudged Ardfield back in front after 32 minutes, but Dunne’s second goal three minutes later hauled his side level again. Just before the break Hodnett completed his hat-trick to give Ardfield a slender half-time lead. The scoring dried up in the second half with Hodnett’s fourth the only goal, as it sealed Ardfield’s quarter-final spot.

In another round-one tie, Bunratty United put their Premier Division relegation battle to one side as they beat Championship contenders Lyre Rovers. First-half goals from Milan Vearncombe and Conor Brosnan saw Bunratty take control, before Conor O’Neill struck late to Lyre.

The identity of the eight teams left in the Beamish Cup is now known, and last season’s finalists, champions Clonakilty Soccer Club and runners-up Drinagh Rangers, are still in the hunt.

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held at the next West Cork League meeting this Thursday night, with the quarter-finals to be played on February 16th and the semi-finals on March 2nd.

The eight teams in the hat are Ardfield, Baltimore, Bunratty United, Clonakilty Soccer Club, Drinagh Rangers, Skibbereen AFC, Spartak Mossgrove and Togher Celtic.