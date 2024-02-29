‘Paudie Palmer was everything to everybody’

THE esteem in which Paudie Palmer was held before his tragic death in January 2023 was shown in Brinny on Sunday when, despite the atrocious weather conditions, a large crowd turned up for a commemorative match between his club Valley Rovers and his native place, Templenoe of Kerry.

The general consensus was that Paudie had probably caused the wind and rain in keeping with his roguish character, smiling down on the umbrellas and muddy conditions.

Be that as it may, this was an unique occasion for the Palmer family, who were all present on the day, with Paudie’s widow Colette presenting the new Paudie Palmer Trophy at the end of a competitive encounter. It is intended to play for the trophy on an annual basis, next year’s game being in Templenoe. Also present on the day were officers of both clubs and the organising committee of Jim Nolan, Alan Quirke and Edward Newman.

The teams were escorted onto the pitch by a piper with a guard of honour from among the students of St Brogan’s, Bandon, where Paudie served as a teacher for 42 years. A special souvenir programme was available, jam-packed with tributes to the late lamented sports broadcaster Paudie, especially his time spent coaching Valley Rovers and St Brogan’s teams, with the proceeds of sales going to the Dunmanway Suite in CUH, which was near to Paudie’s heart following his brush with illness in recent years.

It was quite evident from the programme that while Paudie became a national figure through his broadcasting with C103, that was but one arrow in his quiver of achievements, many of his good deeds being done quietly and out of sight of the public, including guiding students in career choices, sourcing employment for them, fundraising, charity work and just being positive, charming, cheery and humorous at all times.

Having presented the Paudie Palmer Trophy after Valley Rovers beat Templenoe 1-13 to 0-4, Colette Palmer spoke of their great loss and the difficult year since Paudie died.

‘I would like to thank everybody here today, especially the organisers of the event, Jim Nolan, Alan Quirke and Edward Newman. Thanks also to the Valley Rovers club and chairman John O’Donovan, and the club from his native Templenoe for coming here today,’ Colette said.

‘It has been a difficult year and I want to thank everyone, especially his brothers, Denis, Richie and John as well as all the members of my own family for all their support, especially our wonderful neighbours, great friends and Paudie’s friends, far and wide. My thanks also to St Brogan’s college for a wonderful guard of honour, to Niall as MC and to all the players in the match, I know Paudie would have been so proud.’

Following the presentation, both teams and many supporters adjourned to the hall in Innishannon where a hot meal was served by the local club. There we spoke to the chairperson of the Templenoe club, Tomás Crowley, who had so readily agreed to come to Innishannon for the game.

‘When Alan Quirke got in touch about this event we were definitely going to be here, come hail, rain or snow, and we almost had them all today,’ Crowley said.

‘I go back over 50 years with Paudie as we attended Holy Cross college in Kenmare together. I sat behind him or beside him for four years and he was the very same Paudie then as he was later in life, always with a grin on his face, a bubble of devilment, looking as if he was just looking for some bit of craic. The ball-hopping was relentless – he brought that with him all his life. There was an honesty and enthusiasm about him, a gentleman to the core. What you saw was exactly what you got and he would never do you wrong.

‘People often wonder whether Paudie was a Corkman or a Kerryman at heart. Well, I met Paudie back in 2016 and I said to him “are you a Cork or Kerry man now?” Well, said Paudie, do you know what, I’m identifying now as a Corkman. I was taken aback by it but it was only natural that he would. He lived here, his family was here, his job was here, his DNA is here, his spirit is here now in Innishannon. We will always remember Paudie. We have cried for him and mourned him but when you think of him you can’t help but smile.’

Also present from Templenoe was Michael Crowley, who has three sons on the Templenoe football team and who spent 20 years teaching with Paudie in St Brogan’s. He had seen all sides of the late Paudie.

‘I got an instant welcome in St Brogan’s from Paudie and he never lost touch with his native place, even though he had left it at a young age. He was delighted with the news I would bring from home and he had a huge interest in everybody,’ Crowley said.

‘Paudie was everything to everybody. He wanted to help everybody with their problems, figure it out and solve it as best he could. Once he said, “Listen here lads,” you knew you were going to get a bit of advice then.’

Jim Nolan, former Castlehaven and Cork footballer, living in Innishannon for many years, was a constant companion of Paudie’s as a co-commentator on C103. Together they travelled all over the country commentating on games.

‘We have sorely missed Paudie. We all travelled in the same car to matches and the craic and banter was unbelievable. Now you go to a match and it feels there is something missing. In the commentary box, it’s the same. He has left a void and was definitely one of a kind. People will try to fill his shoes and that’s life, but there was only one Paudie, he can never be replaced.’

Aaron Ward, partner of Paudie’s daughter Emily, spoke in glowing terms on behalf of the family of the support they received when Paudie died. Aaron added: ‘His legacy will live on in commemorations like this and hopefully, it will turn into an annual event. This will keep the memory of Paudie alive and is much appreciated by the family.’