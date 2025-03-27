Part-time fireman gets driving ban on drink charge

A RETAINED (part-time) fire officer from Bandon has been disqualified from driving for three years for drink-driving after he was persuaded by his friends to drive to a shop in the early hours of the morning.

Jordan Lehane (26) of 2 Millside Mews, Bandon did not appear at Bandon District Court to face the charge of driving while intoxicated.

Gda Sean O’Connor of Bandon Garda Station told Judge Treasa Kelly that he was operating a MIT (mandatory intoxicant testing) checkpoint at 2.28am on October 26th last at Gully, Bandon.

‘While setting up the checkpoint I noticed a BMW approaching it at speed and signalled for it to stop. I spoke to the accused and informed him that I was going to ask him to provide me with a breath sample,’ said Gda O’Connor.

‘He failed the breath test and was arrested for the offence and brought to Bandon Garda Station. A breath sample taken there from him gave a reading of 75mcg of alcohol per 100mls of breath.’

The court heard that he has no previous convictions.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client is a retained fire officer, and lives near where the checkpoint was set up.

‘He was with friends who persuaded him to go to the shop at that hour in the morning,’ said Mr Taaffe.

Judge Kelly disqualified him from driving for three years and convicted and fined him €500 giving him four months to pay the fine.

Recognisances in the event of an appeal were fixed in his bond of €500 with a €100 cash lodgement required.