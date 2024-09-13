O’Sullivan to step down as Cork Marts chief executive

THE chief executive of Cork Marts, Sean O’Sullivan, has confirmed he will step down from his role early next year.

Mr O’Sullivan, who turns 62 in December, confirmed the news to the board of Cork Marts at Wednesday’s meeting. By the time of his retirement he will have spent over 30 years working with Cork Marts, having joined the organisation as financial controller in 1995, before being appointed as chief executive less than 18 months

later.

Over the course of his tenure the business has transacted livestock sales worth €2.8bn, generating €33m in profit. Cork Marts has seen a restructuring and reorganisation of the society from nine to six centres, the construction of two new marts on greenfield sites.

Last year, Cork Marts’ accounts, showed record level mart sales of €164m and a €1.5m growth in shareholders’ funds to €26.1m.

‘I’m proud of what Cork Marts, through our board, advisory committees, management team and staff, have accomplished over the past 30 years,’ said Mr O’Sullivan.

‘Working together, we have achieved transformative growth and strengthened the society’s position as Ireland’s largest livestock

auctioneers.’

Cork Marts has diversified its business portfolio bringing new income streams through retail and commercial development. In recent years developments have included residential units for social housing bodies and receiving planning permission for future projects.

This has helped fund capital investment in the core mart business across its six centres at Bandon, Corrin, Skibbereen, Macroom, Dungarvan, and Cahir.

Cork Marts now have the task of replacing Mr O’Sullivan, and the search for a successor begins immediately. ‘I look forward to seeing the society progress under the stewardship of a new chief executive and have no doubt that it will continue on a positive trajectory in the coming years. I remain committed to ensuring the smooth and successful running of Cork Marts over the next number of months and will remain available to support the smooth transition for a new ceo,’ Mr O’Sullivan

said.

The chairperson of Cork Marts Lyle Buttimer said Mr O’Sullivan’s stewardship has left the society in ‘a very strong position. The board wishes to sincerely thank Sean for his commitment to the society over the years and we extend every good wish and good health to him as he embarks on the next stage of his life after Cork Marts,’ he said.