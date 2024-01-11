ONES TO WATCH: West Cork sport feels the benefit of teenage kicks

Emma Hurley will take home the overall Paudie Palmer West Cork Sports Star Youth Award, but check out the talented teens who were also honoured by the awards for their feats in 2023:

Dylan Hicks – One of the bright young stars of West Cork rugby, the talented outhalf, in his first year with the Munster Rugby Academy, played a key role in Bantry Bay’s historic Munster U18 Cup final win, helped Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí secure their first-ever victory in the Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup, and lined out for the Ireland U18 Schools’ side in the 2023 U18 Six Nations Festival.

Saskia Wycherley – The Bantry teenager captained Ireland at the U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival in April ’23 and was also co-captain of the Munster U18 women’s team in the interpros. The younger sister to Munster stars Fineen and Josh Wycherley, Saskia was also named as a development player in the Munster women’s senior squad for the 2023 interpros.

Tom Whooley – One of the stars at the 2023 Kennedy Cup, the Clon teenager scored six goals as West Cork finished a best-ever third place overall; red-hot striker Tom played a central role in this success. He also lined out for the Ireland U14 schoolboys’ team at the Celtic Cup and scored a goal, as well.

Caoimhe Flannery – A rising star in the local athletics scene, Caoimhe (16) raced to her first All-Ireland title in ’23, winning gold in the intermediate (U17) girls’ 1500m steeplechase at the Irish Schools T&F Championships. She then won a brilliant bronze medal in the steeplechase at the SIAB Schools T&F International held in Scotland, running a personal best of 5.10.59.

Katie Kingston – The Caheragh teenager (16) won five All-Ireland medals in the javelin in 2023 as well as representing Ireland on the international stage. Winning a superb gold in the U17 girls’ javelin at the national juvenile championships in Tullamore was a highlight, as was competing for Ireland at the AAA Championships in Birmingham last summer.