O’Gara: There was just this aura about Jack

JACK Crowley’s head-turning second-half cameo in Ireland’s Six Nations win against England was so impressive that it stopped Ronan O’Gara in his tracks.

Just days after the former Ireland and Munster outhalf suggested that Crowley ‘didn’t kick on’ after Ireland’s Six Nations success last year, O’Gara made a dramatic u-turn after watching former Bandon RFC star Crowley lead Ireland to a 27-22 win at the Aviva Stadium.

While Sam Prendergast got the nod at No. 10 ahead of Crowley, such was the Innishannon man’s game-changing impact off the bench, he was named on two international team of the week selections, from French rugby media Midi Olympique and Rugby World. O’Gara was also impressed by Crowley’s performance.

‘He had a big game, a huge game,’ O’Gara told Off The Ball.

‘As good as I've seen him in a red or a green jersey and I just thought he was decisive. As a ten that does wonders and it spreads to everyone else.

‘He had conceded his position and maybe I was probably a bit blunt on that on the show last week on the fact that he has got to accept being the number two now.

‘To be able to do that under pressure is a huge sign of mental strength but also shows that the kid has balls.

‘He wants this and he is going to fight for it because I thought he looked sharp, he looked fast, he looked strong, he looked powerful. His kicking was good.

‘There was just this aura about him where that is the Jack Crowley that I tried to sign a few years ago.’

Next up for Ireland in the Six Nations is an away trip to play Scotland at Murrayfield this Sunday (3pm).