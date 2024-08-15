Off-lead labrador startled cat into biting its owner, judge is told

A PROSECUTION for not having a labrador under proper control arose after a neighbour’s cat was startled and bit its owner.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy outlined the facts of the case against Iris de Vrie of Munig, Skibbereen, and her friend, Stephen Lynch of Carrowkeel, Carraroe, Sligo.

At Skibbereen District Court, the court presenter stated that the incident happened after the woman decided to take her friend’s dog for a walk.

As they were about to head off, Sgt Mulcahy said the dog startled a cat in a neighbour’s garden and it bit the owner on the knuckle and scratched her. The owner of the dog, who wasn’t present when the incident happened at Munig on November 25th, pleaded guilty to not having a dog licence, but his solicitor, Liam O’Donovan, told the court he had subsequently purchased one. He also made the point that it was a labrador and not an aggressive breed of dog.

Judge Philip O’Leary gave the dog owner the benefit of the Probation Act after he made a €150 donation to the Guide Dogs for the Blind, but he struck out the case against Iris de Vrie, who was charged with not having the lab on a leash.