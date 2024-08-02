O’Driscoll impresses as Carrigaline signal their title intentions

Carrigaline 1-18

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-10

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

NEWLY-CROWNED Division 1 county league champions Carrigaline continued on their winning ways with an impressive display against Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh at a sunny Kilmurry in the opening Group 1 game in the McCarthy Insurance Senior A Football Championship.

Aided by the stiff breeze in the first half, Carrigaline, relegated from premier grade last season, gave early indication of their complete focus on victory with Cork star Brian O’Driscoll working tirelessly all over the field. The Coakley brothers, Brian at centre forward and in particular Niall in front of the Béal Átha goal, caused instant and constant problems for the Gaeltacht men.

The scores flowed for the winners who led by 0-6 to 0-1 at the end of the first quarter and had extended their lead to 0-13 to 0-3 by half time after an almost perfect first-half display.

Béal Átha staged a fine rally in the second half but the South East men maintained control and Brian Coakley’s goal in the 47th minute gave them a 1-16 to 1-7 lead and they were never going to be overtaken thereafter.

Carrigaline started well with a point apiece from Niall Coakley and brother Brian inside the opening four minutes, Ben Seartan had a point for Béal Átha in quick reply.

Niall Coakley (3) and the ever dangerous Kevin O’Reilly made it 0-6 to 0-1 by the 13th minute, while Béal Átha could only lament their tally of seven wides at that stage.

Niall Coakley and Ben Seartan exchanged points before Carrigaline really hit the target in the closing ten minutes of the half. Brian O’Driscoll pointed a free from 45 metres out on the left wing, and added a point from play from the kick out. Niall Coakley had a super point and brother Brian one from the wing, before Seamus Ó Tuama gave Béal Átha some joy with a 25th-minute point. Kevin O’Reilly and Brian O’Driscoll had two late points for the winners who led by 0-13 to 0-3 at the break.

On the restart, Béal Átha had a point from Ben Seartan within a minute and he combined with his brother Donagh two minutes later before the latter drilled a low ball into the far corner of the Carrig net. Brian O’Driscoll set up Kevin O’Reilly for a fisted point in reply.

When Conchur Ó Loinsuigh had a fine score for Béal Átha, O’Reilly again replied, another fisted effort after a probing run. Two points from Ben Seartan frees were split by an Adam Cohalen point for Carrig.

Then in the 47th minute a Carrig victory was assured when an O’Driscoll and Niall Coakley move released Brian Coakley to tap the ball home to the Béal Átha net and put his side nine points clear, and the result was guaranteed.

Scorers

Carrigaline: N Coakley 0-6 (2f); B Coakley 1-2; K O’Reilly 0-5; B O’Driscoll 0-3 (1f), A Cohalen, D Griffin 0-1 each.

Beál Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: B Seartan 0-5 (3f); D Seartan 1-1; C Ó Loinsigh 0-2; S Ó Tuama, S Ó Luasa 0-1 each.

Carrigaline: Seán Mellet; Niall Quirke, Ian Sheerin, Kieran McCarthy; Kevin Kavanagh, Chris O’Herlihy, Jack McCarthy; Brian O’Driscoll, David Griffin; Adam Cohalen, Brian Coakley, Evan Ryle; Dan Greene, Niall Coakley, Kevin O’Reilly.

Subs: Nathan O’Keeffe for O’Driscoll (blood, 11/12), Eoghan Landers for B Coakley 47.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: Darren Ò Coill; Seán Ó Donnchù, Cian Ó Duinnín, Dara Ó Ceallacháin; Donagh Seartan, Eanna Ó Duinnín, Nollaig Ó Laoire: Seán Ó Luasa, Daire Ó Briain; Matt Ó Riordáin, Conchúr Ó Loinsigh, Seán Ó Muineacháin; Liam Ó Críodáin, Seamus Ó Tuama, Ben Seartan.

Subs: Gavin Ó Tuama for N Ó Laoire (ht), Colmán Ó Tuama for D Ó Ceallacháin (45), Liam Seartan for L Ó Críodáin (53), Diarmuid Ó Ceallacháin for M Ó Riordáin (55).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).