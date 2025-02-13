O’Donovan Rossa young guns find their feet fast at U21A grade

Skibb set up semi-final against Ibane Gaels

O’Donovan Rossa 1-9

Newcestown 1-8

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

REIGNING U21B champions O’Donovan Rossa have hit the ground running in the Clona Milk U21A Football Championship.

The Skibbereen young guns didn’t shirk the challenge in their quarter-final against experienced championship campaigners Newcestown at a bitterly cold, but dry Rossmore on Sunday. Their reward is a semi-final against Ibane Gaels this Sunday in Dunmanway at 4pm.

Having played with the wind in the first half, the Rossas trailed 1-4 to 1-3 at the interval, and now faced the elements on the resumption. The portents looked good for the St John’s lads, but someone forgot to tell Rossas about the form book.

They got off to the worst possible restart as a splendid Newcestown move involving James Burrows and the outstanding Niall Kelly saw the latter firstly bisect the uprights and then send over a mammoth effort to open up a three-point gap, 1-6 to 1-3, by the 36th minute.

However, star forward Niall Daly, Luka Harte, Luke O’Sullivan and substitutes Shaun Hodnett and Neil McCarthy were giving reasons for optimism, with rhythm to their passing while full-back Dylan Hourihane, splendid centre-back James Goulding and speedy winger Ciarán Coombes were the instigators of several turnovers in defence.

A blockbuster by Luke O’Sullivan was parried to safety by the combined efforts of goalkeeper Eoin McSweeney and a diligent Newcestown defence, but a superb pointed free by Luke O’Sullivan soon afterwards was a barometer of what was to follow. Two pointed frees from the accurate Niall Daly had Skibb level at the close of the third quarter, 1-6 to 1-6.

A brilliant score by Luka Harte, who was now having a major influence on proceedings, put them in front. James Goulding delivered a peach of a score in the 51st minute, the service providers being Luka Harte and Niall Daly. While Newcestown’s marquee star Niall Kelly negated it a minute later, Goulding aptly repeated the dose, this time Ciarán Coombes did the spade work. The hard-grafting Paul Kelly cut the margin to the minimum, but amidst a welter of excitement Rossas held out for a stunning victory.

In an all-action opening half Rossas hit the front early, two lovely scores by Niall Daly giving them a major boost. While Paul Kelly got one back, Daly was in for his third white flag in the eighth minute. It was to get worse before it got better for Newcestown as a free-flowing move involving four Rossas players saw Niall Daly send a rocket past the diving Eoin McSweeney in the 11th minute for a cracking goal.

However, a superb move involving Flor Kenneally, Hugh Flanagan and James Burrows saw the latter cut the deficit. Now in the ascendancy Newcestown drove home their advantage as after Ronan McSweeney was grounded, the ever-reliable Niall Kelly gave Skibbereen shot-stopper Dylan Heaton-Jones no chance from the penalty spot. Two frees on the trot by the latter extended the loser’s advantage as Niall Daly brought an exciting opening half to an end.

Rossas selector Shaun Kearney is well aware that one swallow never made a summer, but was thrilled with the victory.

‘We really came good in the second half, with a variety of scorers against the wind, and scored six points. It is our first time in a few years playing at A level, and this is very important for the future of our club. Luka (Harte) had a fantastic second half, fielded magnificently and took on their defence. Frank Hurley, Luke O’Sullivan, Niall Daly, they all played their part in a fine team performance. We finished up with nine minors, so the future looks good,’ Kearney explained.

Our Star: The two Nialls, Kelly and Daly, on opposing camps were magnificent, both registering 1-5 each, but the O’Donovan Rossa young gun provided the inspirational early momentum and crucial opening goal.

Scorers

O’Donovan Rossa: Niall Daly 1-5 (3f); James Goulding 0-2; Luka Harte, Luke O’Sullivan (f) 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Niall Kelly 1-5 (1-0 pen, 2f); Paul Kelly 0-2; James Burrows 0-1.

O’Donovan Rossa: Dylan Heaton-Jones; Seán McCarthy, Dylan Hourihane, Alan Daly; Jack Grace, James Goulding, Ciarán Coombes; Fionn Coombes, Frank Hurley; Dylan Hurley, Niall Daly, Luca Harte; Cian O’Brien, Luke O’Sullivan, Odhran Herlihy.

Subs: Shaun Hodnett for Dylan Hurley (ht), Neil McCarthy for Cian O’Brien (ht), Conor Hurley for Odhran Herlihy (57).

Newcestown: Eoin McSweeney; Oisín Callan, Cormac O’Sullivan, Hugh Flanagan; Paul Kelly, James Burrows, Robin Sweeney; Joe Kenneally, Flor Kenneally; Ronan McSweeney, Ciarán McSweeney, Sam Long; Dan Flanagan, Niall Kelly, Fiachra O’Donnacha.

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).