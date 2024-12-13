O’Donovan: Long gap between games not big factor in Skibb’s U21 defeat

ST NICK’S 1-11

O’DONOVAN ROSSA 0-6

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

O’DONOVAN Rossa’s hopes of reaching the county U21 B football championship final were ended by the Jack O’Sullivan-inspired St Nick’s.

The Carbery champions were punished for scoring only once after the break and squandering goal chances either side of the interval in this semi-final at Ahamilla on Sunday.

With that wind at their backs, Rossas led by a point, 0-5 to 0-4, at the end of a fractious opening half. St Nick’s made better use of the elements and, crucially, grabbed the only goal when the excellent O’Sullivan netted after 48 minutes. The Seandún champions kicked on in the closing quarter to win by eight.

It had been 294 days since the Skibbereen team had won the Carbery U21B title on February 18th, but manager Gene O’Donovan doesn’t feel this was a factor in the outcome.

‘St Nick’s are a very good team and very good at keeping the score down,’ O’Donovan stated.

‘The wind was a factor even though it died down in the second half. We didn’t take advantage of that either.

'As for the gap (between championship matches), I don’t think it was that huge a factor. Lads have been training away with the seniors but we did get a couple of challenges against Bishopstown and Kilmichael. We were just beaten by a better team, that’s it.’

Dylan Hourihane and Niall Daly (free) scores handed the West Cork side an early lead. St Nick’s settled and had a goal ruled out for a square infringement before Jake Brosnan and Jack O’Sullivan (free) levelled matters.

The scores kept coming with Niall Daly restoring Rossa’s lead and Ciarán Coombes making it 0-4 to 0-2 in the Skibbereen club’s favour.

Playing against the wind, Jack O’Sullivan’s free brought St Nick’s to within a point, before he equalised, also from a free.

There was still time for full-back Frank Hurley to surge forward from his defensive post and edge Rossas back in front. A minute later, an off-balance Niall Daly grabbed a rare sight of the St Nick’s goal but shot wide.

O’Donovan Rossa led 0-5 to 0-4 ahead at the half-time whistle but squandered another goal opportunity immediately after the restart – Jack O’Brien’s close-range attempt was brilliantly saved by Ross Cronin.

Surviving those scares, St Nick’s began to dominate the middle third of the pitch. Two consecutive Jack O’Sullivan points handed the city team their first lead of the afternoon.

A smartly taken Jake Brosnan effort made it 0-7 to 0-5 before Donnacha Coughlan stretched the lead to three. Then, a free brought forward for dissent in front of St Nick’s goal permitted Luke O’Sullivan to score what would be Rossa’s only point of the second half. From that juncture, there was only going to be one winner.

A sweeping St Nick’s move found Jack O’Sullivan unmarked and the corner-forward didn’t hesitate, hammering a low shot into the net. Rhys Dunne’s point made it 1-9 to 0-6 soon after.

O’Donovan Rossa peppered their opponent’s goal during the closing minutes but late Jack O’Sullivan and Shane Lynam efforts put the seal on a deserved St Nick’s victory.

Scorers

St Nick’s: J O’Sullivan 1-6 (5f); J Brosnan 0-2; D Coughlan, R Dunne, S Lynam 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: N Daly 0-2 (1f); L O’Sullivan (1f), D Hourihane, C Coombes, F Hurley 0-1 each.

St Nick’s: R Cronin; B Heffernan, F O’Driscoll, S Cronin; Z Lynch, E Varian, D Wall; E O’Sullivan, E Downey; D Coughlan, R Dunne, J Brosnan; C McCarthy, E O’Leary, J O’Sullivan.

Subs: S Lynam for D Coughlan (52), K Kelleher for E O’Leary (57), J Murphy for J O’Sullivan (60).

O’Donovan Rossa: D Heaton Jones; J Goulding, F Hurley, A Daly; D Hourihane, J Nott, O Hurley; F Coombes, C Coombes; L Harte, N Daly, J Grace; I Harte, J O’Sullivan, L O’Sullivan.

Subs: B O’Driscoll for O Hurley (ht), C O’Brien for N Daly (44, inj).

Referee: J Ryan (Macroom).