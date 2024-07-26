O’Callaghan: Our experiences this year will benefit us

BY GER McCARTHY

MÁIRE O’Callaghan didn’t hide her frustration with her county’s exit from the All-Ireland series at the hands of Galway.

‘We are really disappointed,’ Cork captain O’Callaghan told The Southern Star.

‘I think it was there to be won. I feel like a lot of things went against us today. A lot of decisions in both halves. We are very disappointed as there was only a kick of ball in it at the end. I feel like we were battling an uphill battle from start to finish, to be honest.’

While it was difficult to accept so soon after suffering a three-point All-Ireland semi-final defeat, the strides a transitional Cork panel have taken since relegation from Division 1 earlier in the season offers hope for the future. O’Callaghan was one of Cork’s most consistent performers in 2024 but accepted, despite their gut-wrenching loss, that this year’s experiences will stand to a young Cork panel in 2025.

‘If you are looking for positives then this year, while challenging for the whole squad and management team, was one we have learned so much from,’ the Cork captain admitted.

‘Definitely, there has been huge experience gained, across the board, for everyone in the squad. Look, that will definitely aid us going forward. It is tricky to see that side of it right now. If you are trying to be optimistic, our experiences this year will benefit the squad.’

Emma Cleary was equally despondent after the final whistle. The half-forward pointed to the concession of two first-half goals as crucial moments in Cork’s defeat.

‘Those two goals were the killer,’ Cleary commented.

‘I suppose the one before half-time especially, but I thought the penalty award was a bit harsh myself. Some days you get those breaks and others you don’t. We didn’t get those breaks today. There is definitely hope for the future. We didn’t have a great start to the year. So, I think we should be happy with how far we progressed.’