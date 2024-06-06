Objectors are ‘damaging investment’

MULTIPLE planning objections have left Ireland lagging behind our European neighbours and missing out on investment, an Ireland South MEP said.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly said inefficiencies and delays in planning are hindering economic and infrastructural development.

He highlighted the particular challenges faced by energy and infrastructure projects, which are frequently stalled by objections.

‘The growth and development of our economy is being held up by a planning process that is too slow, inefficient, and at the mercy of serial objectors,’ said Mr Kelly.

‘Vital energy and infrastructure projects are hit with objections at every turn.

‘The result is a slow rollout of renewables and electricity that is more expensive for everybody as a result.’

He said this is resulting in higher costs but also ‘more carbon emissions as we are locked into our fossil fuel dependency.

‘Crucially, investors are less interested in Ireland because we cannot guarantee them a secure supply of energy. This is often overlooked.’

Mr Kelly said that at EU level, efforts have been made to address these issues. The Repower EU emergency planning laws were agreed in December 2022 with the aim of speeding up planning for renewable energy and grid projects.

‘It was a direct response to the energy price crisis, yet still, Ireland has not properly implemented it,’ Kelly said.

‘Our system continues to be ridden with delays, while other countries like Germany, France, and Belgium accelerate theirs. We must urgently reform our planning system, cut out delays and make sure Ireland is open for business.’