‘No sense’ to Kinsale mussel licence

A PUBLIC meeting is to be organised in Kinsale against a controversial decision by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to grant a Waterford-based company an aquaculture licence for a mussel farm in Kinsale harbour.

Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd, which operates out of Dunmore East, had applied to the Department of Agriculture, Food and The Marine for the licence back in 2018 on a 23 hectare site near the Dock beach and James Fort.

However, it was only confirmed last week, over seven years after planning was first sought, that the Department has granted the company the aquaculture licence to operate a mussel farm in the popular harbour where mussels will be harvested using the bottom culture method.

Speaking to The Southern Star, local resident Donal Hayes said the granting of the aquaculture licence was a ‘deficit in democracy’ after many locals objected to the plan.

He previously said that people were even shocked that the planning application was still ‘live’ after so many years.

‘There is just an air of astonishment and bewilderment around Kinsale at the moment. Questions seriously need to be asked as to how this could even get planning permission and also how could it take over seven years to come to a final decision?’ he asked.

‘We plan to organise a public meeting very soon on this as we only have three weeks left to make an appeal. There has been huge concern about this. It makes no sense whatsoever and lots of different local groups lodged appeals against this planning application initially but they were dismissed.’

‘It’s a deficit of democracy.’ Donal said they are going to draw together all the resources and opinions to try and establish a committee going forward in their fight against the mussel farm. However, he pointed out that anyone wishing to make an appeal will face a €150 fee for the process.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon determined that it is in the public interest to grant the licence sought and some of the reasons he has cited include scientific advice to the effect that the waters are suitable and that public access to recreation and other activities can be accommodated by this project.

Other reasons for giving the mussel farm the green light include that the proposed development should have a positive effect on the economy of the local area and that there are no effects anticipated on the man-made environment heritage of value in the area.

He also said that no significant impacts on the marine environment and the quality status of the area will not be adversely impacted.

Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan said he is aware that a lot of people in Kinsale are disappointed with the outcome and said people should engage in the appeal process if they so wish.

An appeal against the aquaculture licence decision may be made in writing, within one month of the publication of the granting of the licence (Thursday May 29th) to the Aquaculture Licences Appeals Board, Kilminchy Court, Portlaoise, Co Laois by completing the Notice of Appeal application form which is available from the Board. See www.alab.ie or email [email protected].