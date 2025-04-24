No Cork v Kerry double-header is ‘missed opportunity’

JOE Carroll feels it would have been ‘logical’ to play Cork’s Munster LGFA senior championship and senior B games against Kerry as a double-header this Saturday.

As it stands, Cork host Kerry in the senior championship in Cloughduv at 2pm while the Cork senior B team travels across the county bounds to play Kerry in Killarney Legion on the same day, at 6.30pm.

‘It’s two different venues, one in Kerry and one in Cork, and I’m not sure why they didn’t consider putting the games together. From a promotion point of view, and to give more attention to the senior B, it would have been great to have a double-header, both games in the one pitch on the one day. It seems logical to me. It’s a missed opportunity,’ Cork boss Carroll lamented. The Munster senior B championship, in its third year, features four counties: the second teams of both Cork and Kerry, and the first teams of Limerick and Clare. Carroll is a big fan of the competition and would love to see an All-Ireland series develop to promote it even more.

‘It’s very important for players involved and maybe it should have more impetus,’ the Cork boss said. ‘There is only a Munster championship in it – the carrot isn’t there for the players to commit more. Look at the new U23 championship in camogie, it goes from Munster to All-Ireland level. If there was an All-Ireland at senior B it would entice more to get involved – it could be something to explore.’